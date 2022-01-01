Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Toyama

Tanayama Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6407 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Scorecard for Tanayama Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 394 322 370 351 354 141 478 136 502 3048 389 369 371 519 223 387 323 196 582 3359 6407
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 368 298 328 318 321 118 451 124 483 2809 368 339 346 492 203 355 305 172 563 3143 5952
Handicap 11 13 9 7 1 17 3 15 5 4 14 8 16 6 10 18 12 2
Par 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 3 5 36 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

