Tanayama Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6407 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6407 yards
Scorecard for Tanayama Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|394
|322
|370
|351
|354
|141
|478
|136
|502
|3048
|389
|369
|371
|519
|223
|387
|323
|196
|582
|3359
|6407
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|368
|298
|328
|318
|321
|118
|451
|124
|483
|2809
|368
|339
|346
|492
|203
|355
|305
|172
|563
|3143
|5952
|Handicap
|11
|13
|9
|7
|1
|17
|3
|15
|5
|4
|14
|8
|16
|6
|10
|18
|12
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
