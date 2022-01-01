Tateyama Country Club - Oyama/Shoumyo Course
Scorecard for Oyama/Shoumyo
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|404
|514
|355
|182
|383
|198
|431
|380
|555
|3402
|546
|191
|388
|335
|493
|205
|359
|317
|379
|3213
|6615
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|382
|487
|342
|163
|295
|173
|406
|360
|518
|3126
|509
|183
|372
|314
|481
|167
|348
|298
|363
|3035
|6161
|Front M: 69.2/117
|355
|448
|312
|163
|295
|159
|406
|324
|485
|2947
|492
|172
|351
|314
|457
|163
|332
|276
|347
|2904
|5851
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|289
|448
|307
|133
|273
|148
|384
|305
|470
|2757
|462
|143
|351
|295
|425
|139
|304
|276
|347
|2742
|5499
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|289
|403
|279
|133
|273
|148
|244
|275
|470
|2514
|462
|115
|285
|295
|425
|100
|218
|235
|289
|2424
|4938
|Handicap
|1
|9
|11
|15
|7
|17
|3
|5
|13
|2
|10
|12
|16
|8
|18
|4
|6
|14
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, BC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
