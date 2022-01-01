Itoigawa Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6549 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6549 yards
|71.4
|123
|BT (W)
|72
|6549 yards
|76.6
|125
|RT
|72
|6184 yards
|69.8
|121
|RT (W)
|72
|6184 yards
|74.7
|123
|FT
|72
|5777 yards
|68.2
|117
|FT (W)
|72
|5777 yards
|72.5
|119
|LT
|72
|5336 yards
|66.6
|111
|LT (W)
|72
|5336 yards
|70.2
|113
Scorecard for Itoigawa Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|366
|566
|350
|200
|406
|424
|504
|328
|186
|3330
|368
|532
|343
|154
|563
|339
|364
|182
|374
|3219
|6549
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|344
|543
|320
|180
|397
|401
|496
|290
|160
|3131
|336
|516
|334
|151
|541
|318
|343
|157
|357
|3053
|6184
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|335
|511
|303
|165
|366
|373
|471
|280
|156
|2960
|309
|478
|308
|129
|523
|290
|312
|136
|332
|2817
|5777
|Red M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|294
|457
|290
|140
|340
|340
|447
|280
|135
|2723
|273
|436
|286
|110
|502
|269
|312
|120
|305
|2613
|5336
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|7
|13
|1
|5
|11
|17
|10
|4
|16
|14
|2
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout