Itoigawa Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6549 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.4
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6549 yards 71.4 123
BT (W) 72 6549 yards 76.6 125
RT 72 6184 yards 69.8 121
RT (W) 72 6184 yards 74.7 123
FT 72 5777 yards 68.2 117
FT (W) 72 5777 yards 72.5 119
LT 72 5336 yards 66.6 111
LT (W) 72 5336 yards 70.2 113
Scorecard for Itoigawa Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 366 566 350 200 406 424 504 328 186 3330 368 532 343 154 563 339 364 182 374 3219 6549
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 344 543 320 180 397 401 496 290 160 3131 336 516 334 151 541 318 343 157 357 3053 6184
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 335 511 303 165 366 373 471 280 156 2960 309 478 308 129 523 290 312 136 332 2817 5777
Red M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 294 457 290 140 340 340 447 280 135 2723 273 436 286 110 502 269 312 120 305 2613 5336
Handicap 15 3 9 7 13 1 5 11 17 10 4 16 14 2 8 6 18 12
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 36 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

