Tateyama Country Club - Oyama/Raicho Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Oyama/Raicho
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|404
|514
|355
|182
|383
|198
|431
|380
|555
|3402
|369
|364
|205
|426
|540
|160
|313
|393
|532
|3302
|6704
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|382
|487
|342
|163
|295
|173
|406
|360
|518
|3126
|356
|339
|118
|407
|510
|142
|310
|360
|507
|3049
|6175
|Front M: 69.2/117
|355
|448
|312
|163
|295
|159
|406
|324
|485
|2947
|342
|339
|118
|383
|490
|137
|292
|348
|479
|2928
|5875
|Gold M: 68.7/115 W: 70.2/119
|289
|448
|307
|133
|273
|148
|384
|305
|470
|2757
|333
|323
|106
|383
|472
|137
|289
|348
|464
|2855
|5612
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|289
|403
|279
|133
|273
|148
|244
|275
|470
|2514
|333
|323
|106
|383
|388
|137
|289
|300
|422
|2681
|5195
|Handicap
|1
|15
|13
|17
|9
|11
|5
|7
|3
|2
|16
|14
|18
|10
|12
|6
|8
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, BC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
