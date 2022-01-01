Uozu Kokusai Country Club in Uozu, Toyama, Japan | GolfPass
Uozu Kokusai Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6830 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Main 72 6830 yards 73.1 123
Back/Sub 72 6475 yards
Reg/Main 72 6450 yards 70.0 119
Reg/Sub 72 6135 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Uozu Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Full Back M: 73.1/123 540 430 185 470 430 175 520 370 365 3485 525 180 340 355 505 235 430 365 410 3345 6830
Regular M: 70.7/121 520 420 160 390 390 155 505 345 355 3240 510 170 325 355 490 210 415 350 385 3210 6450
Front M: 70.0/119 520 410 160 375 370 155 505 345 355 3195 510 160 325 340 490 190 390 350 370 3125 6320
Gold M: 69.2/117 500 365 145 355 335 140 460 270 290 2860 495 160 270 340 460 175 350 295 365 2910 5770
Ladies W: 67.1/113 460 340 145 300 270 140 435 270 290 2650 470 160 270 310 420 175 285 250 345 2685 5335
Handicap 13 3 15 1 5 17 9 7 11 12 6 2 8 16 18 10 14 4
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, BC, NICOS, NC

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

