Uozu Kokusai Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6830 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Main
|72
|6830 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/Sub
|72
|6475 yards
|Reg/Main
|72
|6450 yards
|70.0
|119
|Reg/Sub
|72
|6135 yards
Scorecard for Uozu Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Full Back M: 73.1/123
|540
|430
|185
|470
|430
|175
|520
|370
|365
|3485
|525
|180
|340
|355
|505
|235
|430
|365
|410
|3345
|6830
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|520
|420
|160
|390
|390
|155
|505
|345
|355
|3240
|510
|170
|325
|355
|490
|210
|415
|350
|385
|3210
|6450
|Front M: 70.0/119
|520
|410
|160
|375
|370
|155
|505
|345
|355
|3195
|510
|160
|325
|340
|490
|190
|390
|350
|370
|3125
|6320
|Gold M: 69.2/117
|500
|365
|145
|355
|335
|140
|460
|270
|290
|2860
|495
|160
|270
|340
|460
|175
|350
|295
|365
|2910
|5770
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|460
|340
|145
|300
|270
|140
|435
|270
|290
|2650
|470
|160
|270
|310
|420
|175
|285
|250
|345
|2685
|5335
|Handicap
|13
|3
|15
|1
|5
|17
|9
|7
|11
|12
|6
|2
|8
|16
|18
|10
|14
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, BC, NICOS, NC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout