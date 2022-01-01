Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Toyama

Tateyama Country Club - Raicho/Shoumyo Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Raicho/Shoumyo
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 369 364 205 426 540 160 313 393 532 3302 546 191 388 335 493 205 359 317 379 3213 6515
Regular M: 70.7/121 356 339 118 407 510 142 310 360 507 3049 509 183 372 314 481 167 348 298 363 3035 6084
Front M: 69.2/117 342 339 118 383 490 137 292 348 479 2928 492 172 351 314 457 163 332 276 347 2904 5832
Gold M: 68.7/115 W: 70.2/119 333 323 106 383 472 137 289 348 464 2855 462 143 351 295 425 139 304 276 347 2742 5597
Ladies W: 67.1/113 333 323 106 383 388 137 289 300 422 2681 462 115 285 295 425 100 218 235 289 2424 5105
Handicap 1 3 17 7 11 13 15 9 5 2 4 18 8 12 14 16 10 6
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season March - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, BC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Tateyama CC
Tateyama Country Club - Oyama/Shoumyo Course
Tateyama, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tateyama CC
Tateyama Country Club - Oyama/Raicho Course
Tateyama, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oyama Camelia CC
Oyama Camelia Country Club
Toyama, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yatsuo CC: #14
Yatsuo Country Club
Toyama, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kureha CC - Tateyama: #2
Kureha Country Club - Tateyama Course
Toyama, Toyama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kureha CC - Nihonkai: #5
Kureha Country Club - Nihonkai Course
Toyama, Toyama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taikoyama GC - Kusunoki: #8
Taikoyama Golf Club - Akane/Kusunoki Course
Imizu, Toyama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taikoyama GC - Ran: #5
Taikoyama Golf Club - Kusunoki/Ran Course
Imizu, Toyama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taikoyama GC - Ran: #3
Taikoyama Golf Club - Ran/Akane Course
Imizu, Toyama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kosugi CC: Clubhouse
Kosugi Country Club - South/North Course
Imizu, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kosugi CC
Kosugi Country Club - East/South Course
Imizu, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kosugi CC
Kosugi Country Club - East/North Course
Imizu, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me