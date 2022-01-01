Tateyama Country Club - Raicho/Shoumyo Course
Scorecard for Raicho/Shoumyo
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|369
|364
|205
|426
|540
|160
|313
|393
|532
|3302
|546
|191
|388
|335
|493
|205
|359
|317
|379
|3213
|6515
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|356
|339
|118
|407
|510
|142
|310
|360
|507
|3049
|509
|183
|372
|314
|481
|167
|348
|298
|363
|3035
|6084
|Front M: 69.2/117
|342
|339
|118
|383
|490
|137
|292
|348
|479
|2928
|492
|172
|351
|314
|457
|163
|332
|276
|347
|2904
|5832
|Gold M: 68.7/115 W: 70.2/119
|333
|323
|106
|383
|472
|137
|289
|348
|464
|2855
|462
|143
|351
|295
|425
|139
|304
|276
|347
|2742
|5597
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|333
|323
|106
|383
|388
|137
|289
|300
|422
|2681
|462
|115
|285
|295
|425
|100
|218
|235
|289
|2424
|5105
|Handicap
|1
|3
|17
|7
|11
|13
|15
|9
|5
|2
|4
|18
|8
|12
|14
|16
|10
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, BC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
