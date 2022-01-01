Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Golf Club Daiju Asahi Course - East/North

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6742 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/B 72 6742 yards
Back/K 72 6523 yards
Regular/B 72 6442 yards
Regular/K 72 6237 yards
Front/B 72 6006 yards
Front/K 72 5795 yards
Ladies/B 72 5284 yards
Ladies/K 72 5084 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East/North
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 499 377 189 382 415 349 174 369 482 3236 419 198 533 396 384 190 338 445 603 3506 6742
Regular M: 70.7/121 482 358 178 368 379 338 164 355 470 3092 401 187 514 372 373 161 325 433 584 3350 6442
Front M: 69.8/118 461 334 144 350 347 303 134 330 453 2856 361 169 490 361 355 146 315 407 546 3150 6006
Ladies W: 67.1/113 417 246 130 314 322 303 124 294 406 2556 320 169 403 317 288 129 291 332 479 2728 5284
Handicap 9 5 17 3 1 13 15 7 11 8 14 6 10 12 16 18 2 4
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted UFJ, CF

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
