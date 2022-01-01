Golf Club Daiju Asahi Course - East/North
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6742 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/B
|72
|6742 yards
|Back/K
|72
|6523 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|6442 yards
|Regular/K
|72
|6237 yards
|Front/B
|72
|6006 yards
|Front/K
|72
|5795 yards
|Ladies/B
|72
|5284 yards
|Ladies/K
|72
|5084 yards
Scorecard for East/North
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|499
|377
|189
|382
|415
|349
|174
|369
|482
|3236
|419
|198
|533
|396
|384
|190
|338
|445
|603
|3506
|6742
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|482
|358
|178
|368
|379
|338
|164
|355
|470
|3092
|401
|187
|514
|372
|373
|161
|325
|433
|584
|3350
|6442
|Front M: 69.8/118
|461
|334
|144
|350
|347
|303
|134
|330
|453
|2856
|361
|169
|490
|361
|355
|146
|315
|407
|546
|3150
|6006
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|417
|246
|130
|314
|322
|303
|124
|294
|406
|2556
|320
|169
|403
|317
|288
|129
|291
|332
|479
|2728
|5284
|Handicap
|9
|5
|17
|3
|1
|13
|15
|7
|11
|8
|14
|6
|10
|12
|16
|18
|2
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UFJ, CF
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
