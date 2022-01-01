Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Golf Club Daiju Asahi Course - West/East

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6326 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/B 72 6326 yards
Back/K 72 6157 yards
Regular/B 72 6035 yards
Regular/K 72 5872 yards
Front/B 72 5604 yards
Front/K 72 5427 yards
Ladies/B 72 5042 yards
Ladies/K 72 4882 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West/East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 478 183 306 153 319 521 558 174 398 3090 499 377 189 382 415 349 174 369 482 3236 6326
Regular M: 69.8/119 466 166 292 140 308 473 548 167 383 2943 482 358 178 368 379 338 164 355 470 3092 6035
Front M: 69.2/117 432 148 279 122 293 434 525 147 368 2748 461 334 144 350 347 303 134 330 453 2856 5604
Ladies W: 67.1/113 432 140 279 122 190 407 489 110 317 2486 417 246 130 314 322 303 124 294 406 2556 5042
Handicap 11 13 9 17 7 5 1 15 3 10 6 18 4 2 14 16 8 12
Par 5 3 4 3 4 5 5 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted UFJ, CF

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Nearby Courses
GC Daiju Asahi - North: #3
Golf Club Daiju Asahi Course - North/West
Toyota, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GC Daiju Asahi - East: #1
Golf Club Daiju Asahi Course - East/North
Toyota, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Pines GC: Clubhouse
Pines Golf Club
Toyota, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akechi GC - Akechi - East: #7
Akechi Golf Club - Akechi Course - East
Ena, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Medallion Belgravia Resort
Medallion Belgravia Resort
Ena, Gifu
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sasado CC
Sasado Country Club
Toyota, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akechi GC - Akechi
Akechi Golf Club - Akechi Course - West
Ena, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akechi GC - Akechi
Akechi Golf Club - Akechi Course - Middle
Ena, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Obara CC
Obara Country Club
Toyota, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Crown CC
Crown Country Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Adonis GC
Adonis Golf Club
Ena, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sasadaira CC: #5
Sasadaira Country Club
Ena, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
