Golf Club Daiju Asahi Course - West/East
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6326 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/B
|72
|6326 yards
|Back/K
|72
|6157 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|6035 yards
|Regular/K
|72
|5872 yards
|Front/B
|72
|5604 yards
|Front/K
|72
|5427 yards
|Ladies/B
|72
|5042 yards
|Ladies/K
|72
|4882 yards
Scorecard for West/East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|478
|183
|306
|153
|319
|521
|558
|174
|398
|3090
|499
|377
|189
|382
|415
|349
|174
|369
|482
|3236
|6326
|Regular M: 69.8/119
|466
|166
|292
|140
|308
|473
|548
|167
|383
|2943
|482
|358
|178
|368
|379
|338
|164
|355
|470
|3092
|6035
|Front M: 69.2/117
|432
|148
|279
|122
|293
|434
|525
|147
|368
|2748
|461
|334
|144
|350
|347
|303
|134
|330
|453
|2856
|5604
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|432
|140
|279
|122
|190
|407
|489
|110
|317
|2486
|417
|246
|130
|314
|322
|303
|124
|294
|406
|2556
|5042
|Handicap
|11
|13
|9
|17
|7
|5
|1
|15
|3
|10
|6
|18
|4
|2
|14
|16
|8
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UFJ, CF
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
