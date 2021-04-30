Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Akechi Golf Club - Akechi Course - East

About
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7087 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7087 yards
Regular 72 6529 yards
Front 72 6010 yards
Ladies 72 5187 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Joe E. Crane (1974)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

