Akechi Golf Club - Akechi Course - East
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7087 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7087 yards
|Regular
|72
|6529 yards
|Front
|72
|6010 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5187 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Joe E. Crane (1974)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout