Golf Club Daiju Asahi Course - North/West
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6596 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/B
|72
|6596 yards
|Back/K
|72
|6454 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|6293 yards
|Regular/K
|72
|6163 yards
|Front/K
|72
|6163 yards
|Front/B
|72
|5898 yards
|Ladies/B
|72
|5214 yards
|Ladies/K
|72
|5076 yards
Scorecard for North/West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|419
|198
|533
|396
|384
|190
|338
|445
|603
|3506
|478
|183
|306
|153
|319
|521
|558
|174
|398
|3090
|6596
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|401
|187
|514
|372
|373
|161
|325
|433
|584
|3350
|478
|183
|306
|153
|319
|521
|558
|174
|398
|3090
|6440
|Front M: 69.2/117
|361
|169
|490
|361
|355
|146
|315
|407
|546
|3150
|432
|148
|279
|122
|293
|434
|525
|147
|368
|2748
|5898
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|320
|169
|403
|317
|288
|129
|291
|332
|479
|2728
|432
|140
|279
|122
|190
|407
|489
|110
|317
|2486
|5214
|Handicap
|7
|13
|5
|9
|11
|15
|17
|1
|3
|12
|14
|10
|18
|8
|6
|2
|16
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UFJ, CF
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
