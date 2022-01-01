Tojigaoka Marine Hills Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7081 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Tournament
|72
|7081 yards
|74.3
|131
|Back
|72
|6629 yards
|72.4
|123
|Regular
|72
|6138 yards
|70.3
|121
|Senior
|72
|5775 yards
|68.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5422 yards
|67.0
|113
Scorecard for Tojigaoka Marine Hills Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Tournament M: 74.9/131
|402
|527
|216
|414
|570
|332
|153
|366
|436
|3416
|378
|448
|189
|433
|412
|539
|445
|225
|596
|3665
|7081
|Back M: 73.1/123
|383
|510
|185
|402
|546
|302
|139
|347
|415
|3229
|350
|412
|154
|407
|388
|522
|429
|164
|574
|3400
|6629
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|358
|490
|160
|358
|520
|297
|121
|334
|369
|3007
|330
|377
|133
|359
|357
|494
|382
|146
|553
|3131
|6138
|Senior M: 69.2/117
|341
|490
|160
|265
|520
|297
|121
|334
|369
|2897
|330
|311
|133
|359
|335
|441
|342
|146
|481
|2878
|5775
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|341
|437
|142
|265
|469
|259
|108
|308
|333
|2662
|330
|311
|112
|283
|335
|441
|342
|125
|481
|2760
|5422
|Handicap
|4
|6
|14
|2
|12
|16
|18
|10
|8
|13
|7
|17
|3
|9
|11
|5
|15
|1
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, AMEX, DINERS, Orico, SAISON, TS3, NICOS, Zennichi Shinpan, Ltd, Tenmaya
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
