Tojigaoka Marine Hills Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7081 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Tournament 72 7081 yards 74.3 131
Back 72 6629 yards 72.4 123
Regular 72 6138 yards 70.3 121
Senior 72 5775 yards 68.2 117
Ladies 72 5422 yards 67.0 113
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Tournament M: 74.9/131 402 527 216 414 570 332 153 366 436 3416 378 448 189 433 412 539 445 225 596 3665 7081
Back M: 73.1/123 383 510 185 402 546 302 139 347 415 3229 350 412 154 407 388 522 429 164 574 3400 6629
Regular M: 70.7/121 358 490 160 358 520 297 121 334 369 3007 330 377 133 359 357 494 382 146 553 3131 6138
Senior M: 69.2/117 341 490 160 265 520 297 121 334 369 2897 330 311 133 359 335 441 342 146 481 2878 5775
Ladies W: 67.1/113 341 437 142 265 469 259 108 308 333 2662 330 311 112 283 335 441 342 125 481 2760 5422
Handicap 4 6 14 2 12 16 18 10 8 13 7 17 3 9 11 5 15 1
Par 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, AMEX, DINERS, Orico, SAISON, TS3, NICOS, Zennichi Shinpan, Ltd, Tenmaya
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Cafe, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

