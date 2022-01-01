Washu Golf Club in Kurashiki, Okayama, Japan | GolfPass
Washu Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6862 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6862 yards 72.1
Reg 72 6371 yards
Front 72 5898 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Washu Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 369 188 380 535 393 188 392 356 606 3407 354 199 372 425 561 375 197 411 561 3455 6862
Regular M: 70.7/121 357 166 361 472 372 176 357 330 563 3154 315 185 335 399 535 360 168 390 530 3217 6371
Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 334 141 341 451 354 151 330 313 531 2946 274 171 309 356 496 343 141 368 494 2952 5898
Handicap 11 9 17 5 3 13 7 15 1 18 10 6 8 4 16 12 2 14
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

