Washu Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6862 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6862 yards
|72.1
|Reg
|72
|6371 yards
|Front
|72
|5898 yards
Scorecard for Washu Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|369
|188
|380
|535
|393
|188
|392
|356
|606
|3407
|354
|199
|372
|425
|561
|375
|197
|411
|561
|3455
|6862
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|357
|166
|361
|472
|372
|176
|357
|330
|563
|3154
|315
|185
|335
|399
|535
|360
|168
|390
|530
|3217
|6371
|Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|334
|141
|341
|451
|354
|151
|330
|313
|531
|2946
|274
|171
|309
|356
|496
|343
|141
|368
|494
|2952
|5898
|Handicap
|11
|9
|17
|5
|3
|13
|7
|15
|1
|18
|10
|6
|8
|4
|16
|12
|2
|14
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout