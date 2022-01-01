Takamatsu Public Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 5898 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|5898 yards
Scorecard for Takamatsu Public Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/117
|363
|300
|133
|345
|307
|505
|153
|341
|497
|2944
|359
|340
|126
|486
|358
|471
|335
|365
|137
|2977
|5921
|Red M: 69.0/116 W: 70.0/116
|352
|292
|124
|334
|298
|497
|139
|333
|484
|2853
|352
|326
|117
|474
|348
|461
|327
|335
|130
|2870
|5723
|Handicap
|7
|17
|13
|3
|15
|1
|9
|11
|5
|8
|14
|10
|6
|4
|12
|18
|2
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 2,400 yen
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
