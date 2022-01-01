Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Kagawa

Takamatsu Public Golf Course

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 5898 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 5898 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Takamatsu Public Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/117 363 300 133 345 307 505 153 341 497 2944 359 340 126 486 358 471 335 365 137 2977 5921
Red M: 69.0/116 W: 70.0/116 352 292 124 334 298 497 139 333 484 2853 352 326 117 474 348 461 327 335 130 2870 5723
Handicap 7 17 13 3 15 1 9 11 5 8 14 10 6 4 12 18 2 16
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 5 4 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 2,400 yen
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes

Nearby Courses
Yashima CC: #4
Yashima Country Club
Takamatsu, Kagawa
0.0
0
Write Review
Takamatsu Grand CC - Hikami: #2
Takamatsu Grand Country Club - Hikami Course
Miki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takamatsu Grand CC - Kaniwa: #1
Takamatsu Grand Country Club - Kaniwa Course
Miki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shido CC
Shido Country Club - East/West Course
Sanuki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Alpha Tsuda CC
Alpha Tsuda Country Club
Sanuki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ayutaki CC: Clubhouse
Ayutaki Country Club
Takamatsu, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shido CC
Shido Country Club - Middle/West Course
Sanuki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shido CC
Shido Country Club - East/Middle Course
Sanuki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanuki CC: #2
Sanuki Country Club
Sanuki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Royal Takamatsu CC
Royal Takamatsu Country Club
Ayagawa, Kagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakaide CC: #5
Sakaide Country Club
Takamatsu, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takamatsu Gold CC: #18
Takamatsu Gold Country Club
Ayagawa, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
