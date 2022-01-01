Tsuruga Kokusai Golf Club - Izumi/Midorigaoka Course in Tsuruga, Fukui, Japan | GolfPass
Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Fukui

Tsuruga Kokusai Golf Club - Izumi/Midorigaoka Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7006 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7006 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6670 yards 73.1 123
Regular (W) 72 6670 yards 74.1 125
Ladies 72 5515 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Izumi - Midorigaoka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 554 453 393 195 499 348 439 195 401 3477 428 450 176 486 206 573 415 400 395 3529 7006
White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 537 427 385 175 484 325 419 177 364 3293 413 420 155 472 197 556 399 384 381 3377 6670
Red W: 70.2/119 401 325 367 162 412 325 328 128 350 2798 366 327 155 405 143 451 299 296 275 2717 5515
Handicap 3 5 1 11 17 9 7 13 15 4 6 2 12 18 10 8 14 16
Par 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 3 5 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1962
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UFJ, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Tsuruga Kokusai GC
Tsuruga Kokusai Golf Club - Midorigaoka/Nosaka Mountain Course
Tsuruga, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsuruga Kokusai GC
Tsuruga Kokusai Golf Club - Nosaka Mountain/Izumi Course
Tsuruga, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Wakasa CC - Suigetsuko: #5
Wakasa Country Club - Hyugako/Suigetsuko Course
Wakasa, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Wakasa CC - Sugako: #4
Wakasa Country Club - Sugako/Suigetsuko Course
Wakasa, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Wakasa CC - Hyugako: #1
Wakasa Country Club - Sugako/Hyugako Course
Wakasa, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kutsuki GC: #1
Kutsuki Golf Club
Takashima, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Echizen Takefu CC: #16
Echizen Takefu Country Club
Echizen, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me