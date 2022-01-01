Tsuruga Kokusai Golf Club - Izumi/Midorigaoka Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7006 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7006 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6670 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular (W)
|72
|6670 yards
|74.1
|125
|Ladies
|72
|5515 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Izumi - Midorigaoka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|554
|453
|393
|195
|499
|348
|439
|195
|401
|3477
|428
|450
|176
|486
|206
|573
|415
|400
|395
|3529
|7006
|White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|537
|427
|385
|175
|484
|325
|419
|177
|364
|3293
|413
|420
|155
|472
|197
|556
|399
|384
|381
|3377
|6670
|Red W: 70.2/119
|401
|325
|367
|162
|412
|325
|328
|128
|350
|2798
|366
|327
|155
|405
|143
|451
|299
|296
|275
|2717
|5515
|Handicap
|3
|5
|1
|11
|17
|9
|7
|13
|15
|4
|6
|2
|12
|18
|10
|8
|14
|16
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1962
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UFJ, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Tsuruga, Fukui
Semi-Private
Tsuruga, Fukui
Semi-Private
Course Layout