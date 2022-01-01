Tsuruga Kokusai Golf Club - Nosaka Mountain/Izumi Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6696 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6696 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6357 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6357 yards
|71.7
|123
|Ladies
|72
|5500 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Nosaka Mountain - Izumi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|419
|187
|532
|155
|341
|354
|331
|498
|402
|3219
|554
|453
|393
|195
|499
|348
|439
|195
|401
|3477
|6696
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|398
|166
|516
|153
|330
|338
|315
|489
|359
|3064
|537
|427
|385
|175
|484
|325
|419
|177
|364
|3293
|6357
|Red W: 70.2/119
|331
|122
|401
|143
|316
|323
|280
|447
|339
|2702
|401
|325
|367
|162
|412
|325
|328
|128
|350
|2798
|5500
|Handicap
|11
|15
|1
|7
|17
|9
|3
|5
|13
|12
|16
|2
|8
|18
|10
|4
|6
|14
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1962
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UFJ, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Tsuruga, Fukui
Semi-Private
Course Layout