Tsuruga Kokusai Golf Club - Nosaka Mountain/Izumi Course

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6696 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6696 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6357 yards 70.7 121
Regular (W) 72 6357 yards 71.7 123
Ladies 72 5500 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard for Nosaka Mountain - Izumi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 419 187 532 155 341 354 331 498 402 3219 554 453 393 195 499 348 439 195 401 3477 6696
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 398 166 516 153 330 338 315 489 359 3064 537 427 385 175 484 325 419 177 364 3293 6357
Red W: 70.2/119 331 122 401 143 316 323 280 447 339 2702 401 325 367 162 412 325 328 128 350 2798 5500
Handicap 11 15 1 7 17 9 3 5 13 12 16 2 8 18 10 4 6 14
Par 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 36 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Year Built 1962
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UFJ, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Restaurant

Nearby Courses
Tsuruga Kokusai GC
Tsuruga Kokusai Golf Club - Izumi/Midorigaoka Course
Tsuruga, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Tsuruga Kokusai GC
Tsuruga Kokusai Golf Club - Midorigaoka/Nosaka Mountain Course
Tsuruga, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Wakasa CC - Suigetsuko: #5
Wakasa Country Club - Hyugako/Suigetsuko Course
Wakasa, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Wakasa CC - Sugako: #4
Wakasa Country Club - Sugako/Suigetsuko Course
Wakasa, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Wakasa CC - Hyugako: #1
Wakasa Country Club - Sugako/Hyugako Course
Wakasa, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kutsuki GC: #1
Kutsuki Golf Club
Takashima, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Echizen Takefu CC: #16
Echizen Takefu Country Club
Echizen, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
