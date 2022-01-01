Wakasa Country Club - Sugako/Suigetsuko Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6900 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6900 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6639 yards
|72.6
|122
|White
|72
|6343 yards
|70.7
|121
|Gold
|72
|6083 yards
|69.1
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5432 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Sugako - Suigetsuko
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|473
|438
|406
|191
|402
|405
|186
|485
|415
|3401
|443
|374
|211
|568
|191
|339
|344
|455
|574
|3499
|6900
|Blue M: 72.6/122
|458
|423
|379
|177
|391
|387
|170
|457
|398
|3240
|418
|354
|188
|568
|189
|320
|344
|445
|573
|3399
|6639
|White M: 70.7/121
|442
|407
|362
|162
|373
|368
|154
|438
|378
|3084
|408
|346
|175
|534
|169
|320
|327
|428
|552
|3259
|6343
|Gold M: 69.1/119
|423
|407
|342
|141
|354
|350
|134
|438
|359
|2948
|386
|325
|163
|534
|169
|293
|297
|416
|552
|3135
|6083
|Red W: 67.1/113
|423
|303
|306
|141
|332
|350
|134
|419
|288
|2696
|351
|288
|119
|436
|152
|293
|280
|328
|489
|2736
|5432
|Handicap
|5
|1
|11
|13
|9
|3
|7
|15
|17
|2
|10
|6
|12
|14
|16
|8
|18
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.
Architect Arnold Palmer (1976)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Tsuruga, Fukui
Semi-Private
Tsuruga, Fukui
Semi-Private
Course Layout