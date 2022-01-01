Wakasa Country Club - Sugako/Hyugako Course in Wakasa, Fukui, Japan | GolfPass
Wakasa Country Club - Sugako/Hyugako Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6726 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6726 yards
Blue 72 6418 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6116 yards 69.2 119
Gold 72 5856 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5408 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sugako - Hyugako
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 473 438 406 191 402 405 186 485 415 3401 409 353 398 340 540 350 206 531 158 3285 6686
Blue M: 70.7/121 458 423 379 177 391 387 170 457 398 3240 409 337 398 340 521 350 174 514 135 3178 6418
White M: 69.2/119 442 407 362 162 373 368 154 438 378 3084 392 311 387 314 506 333 159 495 135 3032 6116
Gold M: 69.2/117 423 407 342 141 354 350 134 438 359 2948 375 295 372 306 506 306 159 474 115 2908 5856
Red W: 67.1/113 423 303 306 141 332 350 134 419 288 2696 347 284 293 281 471 306 141 474 115 2712 5408
Handicap 5 1 11 13 9 3 7 15 17 10 12 14 8 16 6 4 2 18
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 4 4 5 4 3 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.
Architect Arnold Palmer (1976)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

