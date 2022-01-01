Wakasa Country Club - Sugako/Hyugako Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6726 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6726 yards
|Blue
|72
|6418 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6116 yards
|69.2
|119
|Gold
|72
|5856 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5408 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Sugako - Hyugako
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|473
|438
|406
|191
|402
|405
|186
|485
|415
|3401
|409
|353
|398
|340
|540
|350
|206
|531
|158
|3285
|6686
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|458
|423
|379
|177
|391
|387
|170
|457
|398
|3240
|409
|337
|398
|340
|521
|350
|174
|514
|135
|3178
|6418
|White M: 69.2/119
|442
|407
|362
|162
|373
|368
|154
|438
|378
|3084
|392
|311
|387
|314
|506
|333
|159
|495
|135
|3032
|6116
|Gold M: 69.2/117
|423
|407
|342
|141
|354
|350
|134
|438
|359
|2948
|375
|295
|372
|306
|506
|306
|159
|474
|115
|2908
|5856
|Red W: 67.1/113
|423
|303
|306
|141
|332
|350
|134
|419
|288
|2696
|347
|284
|293
|281
|471
|306
|141
|474
|115
|2712
|5408
|Handicap
|5
|1
|11
|13
|9
|3
|7
|15
|17
|10
|12
|14
|8
|16
|6
|4
|2
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.
Architect Arnold Palmer (1976)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout