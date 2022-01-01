Tsuruga Kokusai Golf Club - Midorigaoka/Nosaka Mountain Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6748 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6748 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6441 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6441 yards
|71.7
|123
|Ladies
|72
|5419 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Midorigaoka - Nosaka Mountain
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|428
|450
|176
|486
|206
|573
|415
|400
|395
|3529
|419
|187
|532
|155
|341
|354
|331
|498
|402
|3219
|6748
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|413
|420
|155
|472
|197
|556
|399
|384
|381
|3377
|398
|166
|516
|153
|330
|338
|315
|489
|359
|3064
|6441
|Red W: 67.1/113
|366
|327
|155
|405
|143
|451
|299
|296
|275
|2717
|331
|122
|401
|143
|316
|323
|280
|447
|339
|2702
|5419
|Handicap
|4
|6
|2
|12
|18
|10
|8
|14
|16
|3
|5
|1
|13
|9
|11
|7
|15
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1962
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UFJ, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
