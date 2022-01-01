Wakasa Country Club - Hyugako/Suigetsuko Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6824 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6824 yards
|Blue
|72
|6577 yards
|72.0
|122
|White
|72
|6291 yards
|70.7
|121
|Gold
|72
|6043 yards
|69.1
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5448 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Hyugako - Suigetsuko
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|409
|353
|398
|340
|540
|350
|206
|531
|158
|3285
|443
|374
|211
|568
|191
|339
|344
|455
|574
|3499
|6784
|Blue M: 72.0/122
|409
|337
|398
|340
|521
|350
|174
|514
|135
|3178
|418
|354
|188
|568
|189
|320
|344
|445
|573
|3399
|6577
|White M: 70.7/121
|392
|311
|387
|314
|506
|333
|159
|495
|135
|3032
|408
|346
|175
|534
|169
|320
|327
|428
|552
|3259
|6291
|Gold M: 69.1/119
|375
|295
|372
|306
|506
|306
|159
|474
|115
|2908
|386
|325
|163
|534
|169
|293
|297
|416
|552
|3135
|6043
|Red W: 67.1/113
|347
|284
|293
|281
|471
|306
|141
|474
|115
|2712
|351
|288
|119
|436
|152
|293
|280
|328
|489
|2736
|5448
|Handicap
|3
|7
|5
|11
|1
|13
|15
|17
|9
|2
|10
|6
|12
|14
|16
|8
|18
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.
Architect Arnold Palmer (1976)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout