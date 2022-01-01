Wakasa Country Club - Hyugako/Suigetsuko Course in Wakasa, Fukui, Japan | GolfPass
Wakasa Country Club - Hyugako/Suigetsuko Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6824 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6824 yards
Blue 72 6577 yards 72.0 122
White 72 6291 yards 70.7 121
Gold 72 6043 yards 69.1 119
Red (W) 72 5448 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hyugako - Suigetsuko
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 409 353 398 340 540 350 206 531 158 3285 443 374 211 568 191 339 344 455 574 3499 6784
Blue M: 72.0/122 409 337 398 340 521 350 174 514 135 3178 418 354 188 568 189 320 344 445 573 3399 6577
White M: 70.7/121 392 311 387 314 506 333 159 495 135 3032 408 346 175 534 169 320 327 428 552 3259 6291
Gold M: 69.1/119 375 295 372 306 506 306 159 474 115 2908 386 325 163 534 169 293 297 416 552 3135 6043
Red W: 67.1/113 347 284 293 281 471 306 141 474 115 2712 351 288 119 436 152 293 280 328 489 2736 5448
Handicap 3 7 5 11 1 13 15 17 9 2 10 6 12 14 16 8 18 4
Par 4 4 4 4 5 4 3 5 3 36 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.
Architect Arnold Palmer (1976)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

