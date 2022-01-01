Kutsuki Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 6484 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|71
|6484 yards
|72.2
|132
|Black (W)
|72
|6484 yards
|78.2
|140
|Blue
|72
|6188 yards
|70.9
|129
|Blue (W)
|72
|6188 yards
|76.6
|137
|White
|71
|5918 yards
|69.6
|127
|White (W)
|71
|5918 yards
|75.2
|134
|Red
|71
|5112 yards
|67.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5112 yards
|72.7
|128
Scorecard for Out/In
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.2/132 W: 78.2/140
|395
|512
|175
|344
|388
|393
|222
|338
|567
|3334
|400
|412
|177
|349
|415
|498
|140
|365
|394
|3150
|6484
|Regular M: 70.9/129 W: 76.6/137
|374
|493
|160
|335
|370
|381
|201
|329
|545
|3188
|384
|399
|167
|327
|392
|483
|132
|353
|376
|3013
|6201
|Front M: 69.6/127 W: 75.2/134
|352
|478
|140
|320
|361
|362
|185
|317
|523
|3038
|369
|386
|156
|311
|376
|473
|124
|346
|355
|2896
|5934
|Ladies M: 67.7/123 W: 72.7/128
|330
|448
|125
|302
|317
|344
|172
|290
|501
|2829
|348
|361
|148
|267
|354
|460
|118
|330
|286
|2672
|5501
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|17
|1
|11
|7
|13
|5
|8
|4
|16
|12
|6
|2
|18
|14
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|35
|71
|Handicap (W)
|5
|11
|13
|9
|1
|15
|17
|7
|3
|4
|2
|8
|6
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Amex, Diners Club, Discover, MUFG, DC, UFJ, Nicos, VISA, Mastercard
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
