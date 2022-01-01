Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Kutsuki Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 6484 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 71 6484 yards 72.2 132
Black (W) 72 6484 yards 78.2 140
Blue 72 6188 yards 70.9 129
Blue (W) 72 6188 yards 76.6 137
White 71 5918 yards 69.6 127
White (W) 71 5918 yards 75.2 134
Red 71 5112 yards 67.7 123
Red (W) 72 5112 yards 72.7 128
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Out/In
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.2/132 W: 78.2/140 395 512 175 344 388 393 222 338 567 3334 400 412 177 349 415 498 140 365 394 3150 6484
Regular M: 70.9/129 W: 76.6/137 374 493 160 335 370 381 201 329 545 3188 384 399 167 327 392 483 132 353 376 3013 6201
Front M: 69.6/127 W: 75.2/134 352 478 140 320 361 362 185 317 523 3038 369 386 156 311 376 473 124 346 355 2896 5934
Ladies M: 67.7/123 W: 72.7/128 330 448 125 302 317 344 172 290 501 2829 348 361 148 267 354 460 118 330 286 2672 5501
Handicap 9 3 15 17 1 11 7 13 5 8 4 16 12 6 2 18 14 10
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 35 71
Handicap (W) 5 11 13 9 1 15 17 7 3 4 2 8 6 10 12 14 16 18

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Amex, Diners Club, Discover, MUFG, DC, UFJ, Nicos, VISA, Mastercard
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Hira GC: #4
Hira Golf Club
Otsu, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyoto Ohara Public GC
Kyoto Ohara Public Golf Club
Kyoto, Kyoto
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Biwako Lakeside GC - South: #4
Biwako Lakeside Golf Course - South/North Course
Moriyama, Shiga
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Biwako Lakeside GC - Middle: #6
Biwako Lakeside Golf Course - North/Middle Course
Moriyama, Shiga
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Biwako Lakeside GC - Middle: #7
Biwako Lakeside Golf Course - Middle/South Course
Moriyama, Shiga
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Hikone CC
Hikone Country Club
Hikone, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meishin Yokaichi CC - Ibuki: #1
Meishin Yokaichi Country Club - Hiei/Ibuki Course
Higashiomi, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meishin Yokaichi CC - Hiei: #4
Meishin Yokaichi Country Club - Hiei/Suzuka Course
Higashiomi, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meishin Yokaichi CC - Suzuka: #9
Meishin Yokaichi Country Club - Ibuki/Suzuka Course
Higashiomi, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me