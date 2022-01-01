Uda Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6901 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6901 yards
|72.3
|Regular
|72
|6633 yards
|71.1
|Front
|72
|6309 yards
|69.7
|Ladies
|72
|5388 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Uda Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|510
|195
|355
|161
|559
|186
|457
|384
|592
|3399
|541
|383
|387
|357
|414
|430
|369
|411
|227
|3519
|6918
|Regular M: 72.4/122
|491
|162
|349
|138
|544
|165
|441
|355
|568
|3213
|530
|368
|379
|351
|409
|413
|365
|401
|213
|3429
|6642
|Front M: 70.7/121
|472
|137
|339
|126
|521
|157
|390
|335
|530
|3007
|511
|341
|366
|329
|404
|396
|357
|397
|198
|3299
|6306
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|447
|122
|308
|104
|460
|110
|373
|301
|442
|2667
|401
|315
|327
|316
|329
|306
|316
|301
|110
|2721
|5388
|Handicap
|13
|5
|15
|17
|9
|7
|1
|3
|11
|12
|18
|6
|16
|2
|14
|4
|10
|8
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1982
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, BC, NICOS
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
