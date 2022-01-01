Uda Country Club in Uda, Nara, Japan | GolfPass
Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Uda Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6901 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6901 yards 72.3
Regular 72 6633 yards 71.1
Front 72 6309 yards 69.7
Ladies 72 5388 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Uda Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 510 195 355 161 559 186 457 384 592 3399 541 383 387 357 414 430 369 411 227 3519 6918
Regular M: 72.4/122 491 162 349 138 544 165 441 355 568 3213 530 368 379 351 409 413 365 401 213 3429 6642
Front M: 70.7/121 472 137 339 126 521 157 390 335 530 3007 511 341 366 329 404 396 357 397 198 3299 6306
Ladies W: 67.1/113 447 122 308 104 460 110 373 301 442 2667 401 315 327 316 329 306 316 301 110 2721 5388
Handicap 13 5 15 17 9 7 1 3 11 12 18 6 16 2 14 4 10 8
Par 5 3 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 36 5 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1982
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, BC, NICOS

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Akino GC: #8
Akino Golf Club
Uda, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grandage GC
Grandage Golf Club - North/East Course
Yoshino, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grandage GC: Clubhouse
Grandage Golf Club - East/West Course
Yoshino, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grandage GC
Grandage Golf Club - West/North Course
Yoshino, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tenri GC
Tenri Golf Club
Tenri, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasugadai CC - East: #2
Kasugadai Country Club - East/Center Course
Tenri, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasugadai CC - Center: #3
Kasugadai Country Club - Center/West Course
Tenri, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Muro 36 GC - Takaraike
Muro 36 Golf Club - Takaraike Course
Uda, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasugadai CC - West: #1
Kasugadai Country Club - East/West Course
Tenri, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Muro 36 GC - Murou
Muro 36 Golf Club - Murou Course
Uda, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Napara GC: Clubhouse
Napara Golf Club
Tenri, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yaezakura CC
Yaezakura Country Club
Tenri, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me