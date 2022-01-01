Grandage Golf Club - East/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7067 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back/Black
|72
|7067 yards
|Back/Blue
|72
|6557 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular/Green
|72
|6127 yards
|Front/White
|72
|5731 yards
|69.2
|117
|Gold/Yellow
|72
|5257 yards
|Ladies/Red
|72
|4835 yards
Scorecard for East/West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|405
|389
|218
|568
|406
|202
|435
|530
|437
|3590
|416
|357
|208
|425
|527
|362
|190
|528
|400
|3413
|7003
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|360
|361
|200
|515
|380
|178
|405
|516
|421
|3336
|395
|341
|185
|405
|499
|337
|175
|515
|369
|3221
|6557
|Green M: 70.7/121
|336
|358
|183
|490
|356
|140
|385
|463
|384
|3095
|376
|324
|172
|385
|474
|311
|160
|460
|350
|3012
|6107
|White M: 69.2/117
|304
|336
|163
|467
|332
|117
|367
|454
|364
|2904
|355
|302
|149
|360
|462
|290
|143
|438
|328
|2827
|5731
|Yellow M: 66.1/111 W: 67.5/114
|304
|307
|135
|420
|332
|117
|302
|454
|330
|2701
|322
|282
|102
|334
|436
|264
|115
|407
|290
|2552
|5253
|Red W: 67.1/113
|271
|307
|135
|420
|309
|98
|302
|397
|330
|2569
|322
|282
|102
|334
|436
|264
|115
|407
|290
|2552
|5121
|Handicap
|13
|5
|17
|1
|9
|15
|3
|11
|7
|6
|12
|14
|4
|2
|8
|16
|18
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
