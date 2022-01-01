Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Grandage Golf Club - East/West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7067 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back/Black 72 7067 yards
Back/Blue 72 6557 yards 73.1 123
Regular/Green 72 6127 yards
Front/White 72 5731 yards 69.2 117
Gold/Yellow 72 5257 yards
Ladies/Red 72 4835 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East/West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 405 389 218 568 406 202 435 530 437 3590 416 357 208 425 527 362 190 528 400 3413 7003
Blue M: 73.1/123 360 361 200 515 380 178 405 516 421 3336 395 341 185 405 499 337 175 515 369 3221 6557
Green M: 70.7/121 336 358 183 490 356 140 385 463 384 3095 376 324 172 385 474 311 160 460 350 3012 6107
White M: 69.2/117 304 336 163 467 332 117 367 454 364 2904 355 302 149 360 462 290 143 438 328 2827 5731
Yellow M: 66.1/111 W: 67.5/114 304 307 135 420 332 117 302 454 330 2701 322 282 102 334 436 264 115 407 290 2552 5253
Red W: 67.1/113 271 307 135 420 309 98 302 397 330 2569 322 282 102 334 436 264 115 407 290 2552 5121
Handicap 13 5 17 1 9 15 3 11 7 6 12 14 4 2 8 16 18 10
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

