Akino Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7007 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7007 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6488 yards
|73.1
|123
|Front
|72
|6010 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front (W)
|72
|6010 yards
|71.7
|123
|Ladies
|72
|5221 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Akino Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|517
|390
|420
|195
|467
|423
|425
|192
|525
|3554
|510
|419
|190
|419
|213
|457
|322
|396
|527
|3453
|7007
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|498
|370
|392
|174
|434
|401
|392
|172
|492
|3325
|488
|380
|157
|394
|186
|403
|298
|366
|491
|3163
|6488
|Front M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|475
|346
|366
|145
|406
|368
|372
|153
|455
|3086
|468
|354
|121
|369
|159
|376
|270
|337
|470
|2924
|6010
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|419
|296
|322
|113
|365
|333
|328
|127
|417
|2720
|417
|307
|97
|315
|108
|315
|235
|297
|410
|2501
|5221
|Handicap
|13
|11
|3
|17
|1
|7
|5
|15
|9
|12
|4
|18
|2
|16
|6
|14
|8
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs No
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, VISA, UFJ, NICOS, DINERS, DC , SAISON
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout