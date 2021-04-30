Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Akino Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7007 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7007 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6488 yards 73.1 123
Front 72 6010 yards 70.7 121
Front (W) 72 6010 yards 71.7 123
Ladies 72 5221 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Akino Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 517 390 420 195 467 423 425 192 525 3554 510 419 190 419 213 457 322 396 527 3453 7007
Regular M: 73.1/123 498 370 392 174 434 401 392 172 492 3325 488 380 157 394 186 403 298 366 491 3163 6488
Front M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 475 346 366 145 406 368 372 153 455 3086 468 354 121 369 159 376 270 337 470 2924 6010
Ladies W: 70.2/119 419 296 322 113 365 333 328 127 417 2720 417 307 97 315 108 315 235 297 410 2501 5221
Handicap 13 11 3 17 1 7 5 15 9 12 4 18 2 16 6 14 8 10
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs No
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, VISA, UFJ, NICOS, DINERS, DC , SAISON
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Yoshino CC
Yoshino Country Club
Oyodo, Nara
0.0
0
Write Review
Muro 36 GC - Takaraike
Muro 36 Golf Club - Takaraike Course
Uda, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Muro 36 GC - Murou
Muro 36 Golf Club - Murou Course
Uda, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato CC
Yamato Country Club - Satsuki/Ashibi Course
Tenri, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akitsubara GC: Clubhouse
Akitsubara Golf Club
Gose, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato CC
Yamato Country Club - Ashibi/Sazanka Course
Tenri, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato CC
Yamato Country Club - Satsuki/Sazanka Course
Tenri, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Wakakusa CC - Wakakusa: #3
Nara Wakakusa Country Club - Wakakusa Course
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Nasaka GC - South: #4
Nara Nasaka Golf Club - South Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Nasaka GC - West: #3
Nara Nasaka Golf Club - West Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Wakakusa CC - Ikoma: #6
Nara Wakakusa Country Club - Ikoma Course
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Nasaka GC - East: #3
Nara Nasaka Golf Club - East Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me