Grandage Golf Club - West/North Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7081 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back/Black
|72
|7081 yards
|Back/Blue
|72
|6489 yards
|Regular/Green
|72
|6081 yards
|69.5
|119
|Front/White
|72
|5707 yards
|69.2
|117
|Gold/Yellow
|72
|5257 yards
|Ladies/Red
|72
|4854 yards
Scorecard for West/North
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|416
|357
|208
|425
|527
|362
|190
|528
|400
|3413
|530
|385
|209
|405
|413
|430
|459
|162
|532
|3525
|6938
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|395
|341
|185
|405
|499
|337
|175
|515
|369
|3221
|514
|357
|178
|377
|381
|380
|439
|131
|507
|3264
|6485
|Green M: 69.5/119
|376
|324
|172
|385
|474
|311
|160
|460
|350
|3012
|482
|333
|165
|360
|355
|357
|417
|117
|483
|3069
|6081
|White M: 69.2/117
|355
|302
|149
|360
|462
|290
|143
|438
|328
|2827
|449
|312
|155
|339
|334
|336
|389
|101
|465
|2880
|5707
|Yellow M: 66.1/111 W: 67.5/114
|322
|282
|102
|334
|436
|264
|115
|407
|290
|2552
|420
|290
|135
|305
|308
|336
|361
|101
|445
|2701
|5253
|Red W: 67.1/113
|322
|282
|102
|334
|436
|264
|115
|407
|290
|2552
|401
|290
|135
|305
|308
|284
|331
|89
|445
|2588
|5140
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|3
|1
|7
|15
|17
|9
|6
|14
|16
|12
|4
|10
|2
|18
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
