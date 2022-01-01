Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Grandage Golf Club - West/North Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7081 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back/Black 72 7081 yards
Back/Blue 72 6489 yards
Regular/Green 72 6081 yards 69.5 119
Front/White 72 5707 yards 69.2 117
Gold/Yellow 72 5257 yards
Ladies/Red 72 4854 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West/North
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 416 357 208 425 527 362 190 528 400 3413 530 385 209 405 413 430 459 162 532 3525 6938
Blue M: 70.7/121 395 341 185 405 499 337 175 515 369 3221 514 357 178 377 381 380 439 131 507 3264 6485
Green M: 69.5/119 376 324 172 385 474 311 160 460 350 3012 482 333 165 360 355 357 417 117 483 3069 6081
White M: 69.2/117 355 302 149 360 462 290 143 438 328 2827 449 312 155 339 334 336 389 101 465 2880 5707
Yellow M: 66.1/111 W: 67.5/114 322 282 102 334 436 264 115 407 290 2552 420 290 135 305 308 336 361 101 445 2701 5253
Red W: 67.1/113 322 282 102 334 436 264 115 407 290 2552 401 290 135 305 308 284 331 89 445 2588 5140
Handicap 5 11 13 3 1 7 15 17 9 6 14 16 12 4 10 2 18 8
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me