Grandage Golf Club - North/East Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7322 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back/Black
|72
|7322 yards
|Back/Blue
|72
|6604 yards
|Regular/Green
|72
|6184 yards
|Front/White
|72
|5784 yards
|69.2
|117
|Gold/Yellow
|72
|5402 yards
|66.1
|111
|Gold/Yellow (W)
|72
|5402 yards
|67.5
|114
|Ladies/Red
|72
|5157 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for North/East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|530
|385
|209
|405
|413
|430
|459
|162
|532
|3525
|405
|389
|218
|568
|406
|202
|435
|530
|437
|3590
|7115
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|514
|357
|178
|377
|381
|380
|439
|131
|507
|3264
|360
|361
|200
|515
|380
|178
|405
|516
|421
|3336
|6600
|Green M: 70.7/121
|482
|333
|165
|360
|355
|357
|417
|117
|483
|3069
|336
|358
|183
|490
|356
|140
|385
|463
|384
|3095
|6164
|White M: 69.2/117
|449
|312
|155
|339
|334
|336
|389
|101
|465
|2880
|304
|336
|163
|467
|332
|117
|367
|454
|364
|2904
|5784
|Yellow M: 66.1/111 W: 67.5/114
|420
|290
|135
|305
|308
|336
|361
|101
|445
|2701
|304
|307
|135
|420
|332
|117
|302
|454
|330
|2701
|5402
|Red W: 67.1/113
|401
|290
|135
|305
|308
|284
|331
|89
|445
|2588
|271
|307
|135
|420
|309
|98
|302
|397
|330
|2569
|5157
|Handicap
|5
|13
|15
|11
|3
|9
|1
|17
|7
|14
|6
|18
|2
|10
|16
|4
|12
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
