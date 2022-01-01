Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Grandage Golf Club - North/East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7322 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back/Black 72 7322 yards
Back/Blue 72 6604 yards
Regular/Green 72 6184 yards
Front/White 72 5784 yards 69.2 117
Gold/Yellow 72 5402 yards 66.1 111
Gold/Yellow (W) 72 5402 yards 67.5 114
Ladies/Red 72 5157 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 530 385 209 405 413 430 459 162 532 3525 405 389 218 568 406 202 435 530 437 3590 7115
Blue M: 73.1/123 514 357 178 377 381 380 439 131 507 3264 360 361 200 515 380 178 405 516 421 3336 6600
Green M: 70.7/121 482 333 165 360 355 357 417 117 483 3069 336 358 183 490 356 140 385 463 384 3095 6164
White M: 69.2/117 449 312 155 339 334 336 389 101 465 2880 304 336 163 467 332 117 367 454 364 2904 5784
Yellow M: 66.1/111 W: 67.5/114 420 290 135 305 308 336 361 101 445 2701 304 307 135 420 332 117 302 454 330 2701 5402
Red W: 67.1/113 401 290 135 305 308 284 331 89 445 2588 271 307 135 420 309 98 302 397 330 2569 5157
Handicap 5 13 15 11 3 9 1 17 7 14 6 18 2 10 16 4 12 8
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Year Built 1992

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Walking Allowed Yes

Restaurant

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

