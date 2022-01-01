Sungolf & Resort Wakamiya Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6720 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue/Korai
|72
|6720 yards
|Blue/Bent
|72
|6448 yards
|White/Korai
|72
|6274 yards
|White/Bent
|72
|6002 yards
|Green/Korai
|72
|5863 yards
|Green/Bent
|72
|5584 yards
|Red/Korai
|72
|5224 yards
|Red/Bent
|72
|4946 yards
Scorecard for Wakamiya Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|370
|409
|526
|164
|399
|368
|448
|518
|209
|3411
|512
|155
|438
|374
|359
|409
|171
|523
|368
|3309
|6720
|White M: 70.7/121
|357
|367
|502
|148
|384
|337
|402
|493
|186
|3176
|470
|141
|410
|353
|339
|384
|155
|500
|346
|3098
|6274
|Green M: 69.2/117
|342
|321
|484
|138
|384
|318
|349
|481
|135
|2952
|453
|127
|391
|325
|316
|323
|135
|495
|346
|2911
|5863
|Red W: 67.1/113
|294
|284
|419
|126
|304
|258
|349
|391
|121
|2546
|398
|127
|337
|325
|304
|323
|128
|442
|294
|2678
|5224
|Handicap
|15
|11
|9
|17
|3
|7
|1
|13
|5
|16
|18
|2
|8
|14
|4
|12
|10
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, BC, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
