Sungolf & Resort Wakamiya Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6720 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue/Korai 72 6720 yards
Blue/Bent 72 6448 yards
White/Korai 72 6274 yards
White/Bent 72 6002 yards
Green/Korai 72 5863 yards
Green/Bent 72 5584 yards
Red/Korai 72 5224 yards
Red/Bent 72 4946 yards
Scorecard for Wakamiya Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 370 409 526 164 399 368 448 518 209 3411 512 155 438 374 359 409 171 523 368 3309 6720
White M: 70.7/121 357 367 502 148 384 337 402 493 186 3176 470 141 410 353 339 384 155 500 346 3098 6274
Green M: 69.2/117 342 321 484 138 384 318 349 481 135 2952 453 127 391 325 316 323 135 495 346 2911 5863
Red W: 67.1/113 294 284 419 126 304 258 349 391 121 2546 398 127 337 325 304 323 128 442 294 2678 5224
Handicap 15 11 9 17 3 7 1 13 5 16 18 2 8 14 4 12 10 6
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, BC, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

