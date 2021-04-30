Fukuoka Kokusai Country Club - Nanamata Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6743 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6743 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6394 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5563 yards
Scorecard for Nanamata
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|386
|395
|441
|591
|327
|210
|572
|388
|159
|3469
|321
|402
|188
|561
|173
|386
|365
|520
|358
|3274
|6743
|Green M: 70.7/121
|373
|375
|429
|563
|310
|191
|550
|377
|138
|3306
|300
|382
|170
|535
|153
|362
|354
|493
|339
|3088
|6394
|Orange M: 70.0/119
|362
|363
|394
|532
|302
|182
|532
|363
|134
|3164
|293
|374
|161
|511
|153
|347
|347
|473
|328
|2987
|6151
|Red W: 70.2/119
|351
|351
|358
|500
|294
|172
|513
|349
|130
|3018
|285
|365
|152
|486
|153
|332
|339
|453
|317
|2882
|5900
|Handicap
|3
|15
|7
|1
|17
|5
|9
|11
|13
|16
|12
|6
|14
|10
|2
|4
|8
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
