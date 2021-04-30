Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Fukuoka Kokusai Country Club - Nakayama Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6732 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6732 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6343 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5832 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nakayama
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 510 450 397 315 139 444 231 528 340 3354 350 489 361 183 335 410 639 206 405 3378 6732
Green M: 70.7/121 493 435 377 304 122 429 182 464 324 3130 330 472 350 167 308 391 617 190 388 3213 6343
Orange M: 70.0/119 486 429 377 297 116 415 170 452 322 3064 308 452 343 164 303 383 533 173 370 3029 6093
Red W: 70.2/119 478 422 377 290 109 401 158 439 319 2993 286 432 335 160 298 374 448 155 351 2839 5832
Handicap 9 3 7 15 17 1 5 11 13 14 10 18 12 16 4 2 8 6
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1969
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

