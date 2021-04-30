Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Chisan Onga Country Club - Tsukushi/Onga Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5938 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 5938 yards 69.2 117
Regular 72 5650 yards 69.0 116
Regular (W) 72 5650 yards 70.2 119
Ladies 72 4966 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tsukushi - Onga
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.2/117 315 492 190 324 508 102 322 305 399 2957 495 372 335 342 149 328 118 334 508 2981 5938
Regular M: 69.0/116 W: 70.2/119 310 481 169 308 488 102 305 294 378 2835 480 338 324 336 130 309 105 319 474 2815 5650
Ladies W: 66.9/109 296 361 115 308 428 102 294 223 270 2397 463 317 251 312 115 284 91 319 417 2569 4966
Handicap 8 10 2 4 12 14 16 18 6 5 1 11 7 13 15 9 17 3
Par 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Chisan Onga CC - Genkai: #5
Chisan Onga Country Club - Genkai/Onga Course
Onga, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chisan Onga CC - Tsukushi: #6
Chisan Onga Country Club - Tsukushi/Genkai Course
Onga, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Moon Lake GC - Kurate - East: #7
Moon Lake Golf Club - Kurate Course - East/Medium
Kurate, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Moon Lake GC - Kurate - Medium: #4
Moon Lake Golf Club - Kurate Course - Medium/West
Kurate, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Moon Lake GC - Kurate - East: #1
Moon Lake Golf Club - Kurate Course - West/East
Kurate, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukuoka Kokusai CC - Nanamata: #6
Fukuoka Kokusai Country Club - Nanamata Course
Munakata, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukuoka Kokusai CC - Nakayama: #7
Fukuoka Kokusai Country Club - Nakayama Course
Munakata, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Wakamatsu GC
Wakamatsu Golf Club
Kitakyushu, Fukuoka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Valley GC: #9
Mission Valley Golf Club
Kotake, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitakyushu CC - Plum: #3
Kitakyushu Country Club - Pine/Plum Course
Iizuka, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitakyushu CC - Plum: #2
Kitakyushu Country Club - Plum/Bamboo Course
Iizuka, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitakyushu CC - Bamboo: #4
Kitakyushu Country Club - Bamboo/Pine Course
Iizuka, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

