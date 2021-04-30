Chisan Onga Country Club - Tsukushi/Onga Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5938 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|5938 yards
|69.2
|117
|Regular
|72
|5650 yards
|69.0
|116
|Regular (W)
|72
|5650 yards
|70.2
|119
|Ladies
|72
|4966 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Tsukushi - Onga
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.2/117
|315
|492
|190
|324
|508
|102
|322
|305
|399
|2957
|495
|372
|335
|342
|149
|328
|118
|334
|508
|2981
|5938
|Regular M: 69.0/116 W: 70.2/119
|310
|481
|169
|308
|488
|102
|305
|294
|378
|2835
|480
|338
|324
|336
|130
|309
|105
|319
|474
|2815
|5650
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|296
|361
|115
|308
|428
|102
|294
|223
|270
|2397
|463
|317
|251
|312
|115
|284
|91
|319
|417
|2569
|4966
|Handicap
|8
|10
|2
|4
|12
|14
|16
|18
|6
|5
|1
|11
|7
|13
|15
|9
|17
|3
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout