Satsuki Golf Club - Ryuo Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 5827 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 71 5827 yards 69.2 117
Regular 71 5469 yards 66.1 111
Regular (W) 71 5469 yards 67.1 113
Ladies 71 4431 yards 66.1 105
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Satsuki Golf Club Ryuo Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 69.2/117 355 386 165 314 271 315 329 518 148 2801 440 140 319 332 479 127 296 372 521 3026 5827
White M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 329 368 135 304 256 282 315 503 124 2616 418 127 307 301 447 117 282 349 505 2853 5469
Red W: 66.1/105 299 272 135 216 241 270 220 376 124 2153 258 100 244 249 414 117 210 300 386 2278 4431
Handicap 15 1 5 11 17 9 7 3 13 6 16 4 10 12 18 14 8 2
Par 4 4 3 4 4 4 4 5 3 35 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 71

Course Details

Year Built 1983
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Akane GC
Akane Golf Club
Chikuho, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukuoka Lakeside CC: #8
Fukuoka Lakeside Country Club
Iizuka, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Iizuka GC - White
Aso Iizuka Golf Club - White/Green Course
Keisen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Iizuka GC - Green
Aso Iizuka Golf Club - Blue/Green Course
Keisen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Iizuka GC - Blue
Aso Iizuka Golf Club - Blue/White Course
Keisen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Central Fukuoka GC: #12
Central Fukuoka Golf Club
Chikushino, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yasukogen CC
Yasukogen Country Club - East/South Course
Chikuzen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Valley GC: #9
Mission Valley Golf Club
Kotake, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yasukogen CC: Clubhouse
Yasukogen Country Club - West/East Course
Chikuzen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yasukogen CC: Driving range
Yasukogen Country Club - South/West Course
Chikuzen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitakyushu CC - Plum: #3
Kitakyushu Country Club - Pine/Plum Course
Iizuka, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kaho GC: #12
Kaho Golf Club
Iizuka, Fukuoka
Public
0.0
0
Write Review

