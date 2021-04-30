Satsuki Golf Club - Ryuo Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 5827 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|5827 yards
|69.2
|117
|Regular
|71
|5469 yards
|66.1
|111
|Regular (W)
|71
|5469 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies
|71
|4431 yards
|66.1
|105
Scorecard for Satsuki Golf Club Ryuo Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|355
|386
|165
|314
|271
|315
|329
|518
|148
|2801
|440
|140
|319
|332
|479
|127
|296
|372
|521
|3026
|5827
|White M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|329
|368
|135
|304
|256
|282
|315
|503
|124
|2616
|418
|127
|307
|301
|447
|117
|282
|349
|505
|2853
|5469
|Red W: 66.1/105
|299
|272
|135
|216
|241
|270
|220
|376
|124
|2153
|258
|100
|244
|249
|414
|117
|210
|300
|386
|2278
|4431
|Handicap
|15
|1
|5
|11
|17
|9
|7
|3
|13
|6
|16
|4
|10
|12
|18
|14
|8
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|35
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1983
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
