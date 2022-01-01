Gravel Pit Golf & Event Center
Holes 13
Type Semi-Private
Style Executive
Par 39
Length 1873 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|39
|1873 yards
|Forward
|39
|1192 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round
Architect Scott Hoffman (2021)
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout