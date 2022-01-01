Cragun's Legacy Courses - Dutch 27- Blue Nine
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 35
Length 3557 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|35
|3557 yards
|Blue
|35
|3225 yards
|White
|35
|2962 yards
|Silver
|35
|2597 yards
|Gold
|35
|2189 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Golf Season Open: 4/01 Closed: 10/15
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Discover Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire.
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
