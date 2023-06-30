The top 100 walking golf courses in America: the other 75

What's great about America's top 100 walking courses is the variety of experiences.

Many of the top 25 we profiled in our first story rank among the best resort courses in the country. The other 75 that are featured here are a more eclectic bunch. There's a mix of other high-end resort experiences, but also a few very affordable municipal golf courses and everything in between.

We didn't rank these 75 courses like we did the top 25. We've identified them in no particular order, other than by region. The walking culture is strong in golf meccas like North Carolina's Sandhills and California's Monterey Peninsula, but you'll also find walkable options in the Arizona desert, Colorado's Rocky Mountains and beyond.

EAST COAST

Playing 576 yards from the tips, the par-5 18th hole on the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point is a three-shotter for most players. Mike Bailey/GolfPass

Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point - Bronx, N.Y.

The team of Jack Nicklaus and John Sanford transformed a former dumping site into Ferry Point, a faux links of mounds covered in deep fescue grasses. A growing stable of caddies for those who choose to walk this upscale muni help golfers steer clear of trouble.

Reviewer 'Bobbypj' says: "Fun course. Only experience players should play this course. Very difficult to find any balls in the high grass area."

Whiteface Club & Resort - Lake Placid N.Y.

Whiteface Club & Resort is a timeless classic in a charming resort town surrounded by the Adirondack mountains in upstate New York. The 6,451-yard layout is short yet tight and strategic.

Reviewer 'Jpar17' says: "This course is short but very narrow. They have tough greens. The conditions are very nice and pace of play is solid."

Lake Placid Club (Links Course) - Lake Placid, N.Y.

The 7,000-yard Links Course at the Lake Placid Club has roots to Seymour Dunn, an underrated Golden Age architect. The coolest features are the "Dunns" named after the designer. These little mounds of fescue sometimes pop up unexpectedly in fairways or near greens to snatch your ball.

GolfPass reviewer says: "Golf Heaven. Love golf in LP and the Lake Placid Club in particular. Two interesting 18-hole courses. Easy tee times and quick play. Pro is a great guy and the staff is very friendly. Links course is my favorite, but the Mountain is nice layout as well. Can't beat the location if you are staying in town."

Seven Oaks Golf Club at Colgate University - Hamilton, N.Y.

Seven Oaks, a Robert Trent Jones Sr. design from 1958, is one of America's more under-the-radar college courses, but recent renovation work to the bunkers and other aspects of it have kicked things up a notch.

Reviewer 'rich4par' says: "I'm biased as a alum but 7Oaks is the best college course there is. I have played Cornell, NC State, UWash, Duke, UGA and others but Colgate's Course is head and shoulders above in design, challenge and beauty."

Montauk Downs State Park - Montauk, N.Y.

Montauk Downs, a 6,900-yard state park course sitting at the tip of Long Island, dates to 1928 but has been modernized by the Jones family - first by RTJ Sr. in the 1960s and then Rees in 2008.

Reviewer 'TeeAreNY' says: "Everything about the course is great from the conditions and layout/design. I would rank this up there only behind Bethpage Black in terms of the best public courses in Long Island."

Bethpage State Park (Red Course) - Farmingdale, N.Y.

Unlike Bethpage Black, the Red allows carts and is much more playable than its fearsome sister. With just one par 5 on each nine, it's a rare par 70.

GolfPass reviewer says: "Many people come to Bethpage just to play the Black course and many might not know how good the Red course actually is. Yes, Bethpage Black should be on every golfers bucket list, but in my opinion the course conditions on Red parallel that of the Black & it is a much more golfer-friendly track."

Hominy Hill - Colts Neck, N.J.

Hominy Hill is considered the crown jewel of the Monmouth County Park System. It's a beast, though, with 138 bunkers scattered about and water coming into play on four holes.

Reviewer 'MercuryNYC' says: "This is a great muni course, often in good shape, with challenging holes and a great course design by Robert Trent Jones."

Seaview Golf Club (Bay Course) - Galloway Township, N.J.

Seaview's Bay Course, the long-time host of the LPGA Tour's Shoprite Classic, has ties to Donald Ross. At only 6,200 yards, it's a pleasant walk with views of the bay to the Atlantic City skyline.

Reviewer 'pietrojames' says: "I always enjoy playing this course because I find the layout interesting and challenging. Wind usually plays a role in shot selection, especially along the marshes."

Taconic Golf Club - Williamstown, Mass.

In addition to one of America's great small liberal arts schools, Williams College students have access to Taconic, a classic Wayne Stiles/John Van Kleek design restored by Gil Hanse. A sign on the clubhouse reads "No preferred lies - we play golf here."

Reviewer 'hornedwoodchuck' says: "Stiles and Van Kleek’s best course. Fees are (not) cheap for guest play, but are worth it to play at least once. The setting in the mountains is perfect."

George Wright Golf Course - Hyde Park, Mass.

It's interesting that one of the country's best munis - George Wright - sits down the street from one of the nation's most historic country clubs (The Country Club, host of the 2022 U.S. Open). The 6,440-yard Donald Ross muni is loaded with quirky moments of blind shots and steep climbs.

Reviewer 'AceGerard' says: "We walked and it was a good hike workout, given we had walked all over the U.S. Open same day. Some of the extreme slopes remind me of Arnie's place at Latrobe, PA. Course conditions were excellent. Greens were fair and not too undulating or tricky. I would definitely return here for another round and recommend anyone who loves classic old munis, you won't be disappointed."

Keney Park Golf Course - Hartford, Conn.

With nine holes by Devereux Emmet and nine by City of Hartford engineer Robert "Jack" Ross (no relation to Donald), Keney Park, a 1927 gem, was restored to its Golden Age quirky splendor in 2016 by architect Matt Dusenberry.

Reviewer 'CDHICKEY21' says: "Keney Park is a fantastic golf course, and shocking when you consider it’s a municipal course. They put good money into the place and it shows. Would definitely recommend to anyone in the area."

Shennecossett Golf Course - Groton, Conn.

Shennecossett feels like it's right in the center of town, with an opening tee shot over busy Plant St. The compact routing eventually brings golfers down to the Thames River and the Long Island Sound before marching back uphill to the cozy clubhouse. The long, uphill par-3 4th, with its domed green, is one of the most fearsome holes in Donald Ross' portfolio.

Reviewer 'jeffkrason' says: "For those of you looking for a perfectly manicured golf course you won't find it here. Stick with your stuffy CC and leave Shenny for the rest of us! I love this course - its natural beauty, amazing views along the ocean on the finishing holes and challenging par 3s and long par 4s on the front nine. Overall, it's a great layout with tons of charm and very receptive greens. The restaurant and bar is not fancy either, but it's a great place to cap off your day - excellent food, good selection of beers and friendly atmosphere!"

Triggs Memorial Golf Course - Providence, R.I.

Like many legendary local hangouts, outsiders can feel apprehensive at Triggs Memorial at first, but any awkwardness quickly fades away on a slightly scruffy but little-altered Donald Ross design on gentle terrain in the middle of the city.

Reviewer 'BFerris1521' says: "Great track!! The greens and the fairways were in excellent condition! The traps need a little TLC, but other than that it is well worth the trip/money to play there."

Jeffersonville Golf Club - Jeffersonville, Penn.

Donald Ross' vast portfolio includes many courses now open to the public, and Jeffersonville is one of the best, lovingly restored over the last two decades by Ross expert Ron Prichard. It holds up quite well to the Philadelphia area's rich roster of great classic courses, and it's somewhere any golfer can afford to play.

GolfPass reviewer says: "Course was in excellent condition despite the construction of new clubhouse. Great value at $55 for a round."

Breakfast Hill Golf Club - Greenland, N.H.

The Breakfast Hill Golf Club also made our "Top 100 Under $100" we released last year. Its par-71 routing plays less than 6,500 yards, making it more compact to walk and (hopefully) easier to score.

Reviewer 'O1roadking' says: "Beautifully laid-out course. Good shape, fun to play, friendly staff. The only draw back I saw was having to climb up the hills to get to the tee boxes. However, I could live with that."

MIDWEST

The pond in front of the 14th tee at Lac La Belle looks scarier than it plays - there's plenty of room in the landing area of this shortish par 4. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Keller Golf Course - Maplewood, Minn.

The historic Keller Golf Course, a Ramsey County muni, was revived during a 2014 renovation. Its tournament pedigree is strong; it hosted the 1932 and 1954 PGA Championships, the 1949 Western Open, the St. Paul Open from 1930-68 and the Patty Berg Classic from 1973-80.

Reviewer 'steveaforte' says: "Very nice historic golf course. Excellent conditions with memorable holes. The greens were smooth and fast. It's a beautiful parkland setting, and a good value. Some of the hills made it challenging to walk, but very good exercise. I will walk it again when I play it next time."

Sleepy Hollow Golf Club - Brecksville, Ohio

Sleepy Hollow is the star of the Cleveland Metroparks system of municipal courses. It's a Stanley Thompson classic circa 1924 featuring rolling land and a beautiful wooded setting.

Reviewer 'Dangelo4747' says: "One of the better courses in the Cleveland area. The layout is very fun and challenging. The greens are always in great condition as well."

Manakiki Golf Course - Willoughby, Ohio

Manakiki is the other classic gem in the Cleveland Metropark system. It's a traditional Donald Ross design with a finishing hole that climbs a hill to a green backdropped by the stately clubhouse.

Reviewer 'Bobmeyer2463' says: "Typical of Ross, the greens are elevated, fast and have a lot of hidden breaks. Best maintained greens of any muni course I have played."

Firestone Country Club (South) - Akron, Ohio

Now that it has opened itself up to stay-and-plays from non-members, this longtime PGA Tour and now PGA Tour Champions host is eligible for this list. Excellent caddies tote golf bags to and fro on the back-and-forth South routing, which rambles up and over a piece of terrain with more movement than you may have expected having seen pros play the course on TV for years.

Reviewer 'clayjok' says: "Loved playing Firestone's South course. Great weather, great pace of play, and had a great time."

Wild Horse - Gothenburg, Neb.

Widely regarded as one of the best values in golf, Wild Horse has started promoting more walking by offering the chance to rent push carts. This Dave Axland/Dan Proctor design has ranked among the top 5 golf courses in the state five times in Golfers' Choice since 2016.

GolfPass reviewer says: "Love this place!!! Superior course conditions. No need to ever touch your ball: the fairways are perfect. Smooth & fast greens with reasonable undulations. Well-bunkered with natural looking blowouts. Nice vistas, being in the edge of the Sandhills. Price has crept up, but for this place, layout, and conditions? A bargain!"

University of Michigan Golf Course - Ann Arbor, Mich.

The University of Michigan Golf Course, a 6,700-yard Alister MacKenzie gem, started offering some public access a few years ago, allowing golfers to play in the shadow of Michigan Stadium, aka the 'Big House'.

Reviewer 'noahjurik' says: "Its greens are wild and roll as much as the course itself does. The routing is so good that it’s easily walkable, despite being draped over a massive hill overlooking Ann Arbor."

Belvedere Golf Club - Charlevoix, Mich.

Tom Watson would play Belvedere during visits to northern Michigan as a young boy, and still holds an honorary locker at the semi-private club. Public players can't access the clubhouse, but can enjoy the walk on a historic Willie Watson routing that has hosted 40-plus Michigan Amateurs.

Reviewer 'Brently26' says: "There is great elevation changes, the conditions are fantastic and it really has a wonderful classic golf vibe to it. ... Also perfect for you if you enjoy walking."

Diamond Springs Golf Course - Hamilton, Mich.

Diamond Springs is a peaceful, outrageously inexpensive public play south of Grand Rapids that is one of the area's three excellent, accessible designs by architect Mike DeVries. Clean, graceful golf holes in a wooded setting unfold with escalating levels of excitement, culminating with a closing quintet of holes around a ravine.

Reviewer 'reedyt' says: "Played Diamond Springs for the first time with some friends. We all really enjoyed the course. The layout of the course is really unique and fun. They also only have a green cut, fairway cut, and fescue which is different and gives the course a cool look. The greens also had a lot of variety in shape, depth, slope, etc."

The Lido at Sand Valley - Nekoosa, Wis.

The Lido debuted in summer 2023 as the third regulation-sized course at the walking-only Sand Valley. It will offer limited access to resort guests Monday thru Thursday and some Sunday afternoons for the rest of this year, a policy that will be reassessed in 2024. The long-lost C.B. Macdonald design from Long Island has been revived by Tom Doak, creating a stir among architecture aficionados.

Lawsonia (Links) - Green Lake, Wis.

This Langford & Moreau gem features boldly built-up green complexes above flat-bottomed bunkers, giving golfers the sense that every putting surface is a stage. This sense of drama makes Lawsonia Links one of the best accessible courses in the Midwest.

Reviewer 'GolferJake78' says: "The greens are incredibly interesting with so many possible pin placements. On the day we played they had an event on the course, so we were challenged with some very difficult pins. But this only made the course more fun! I can't recommend Lawsonia Links highly enough. It's a great value, especially the All-Day rate. I will continue to go back as often as I can!"

Washington County Golf Course - Hartford, Wis.

The Washington County Golf Course - ranked among the top 25 courses in Wisconsin 6 of the past 7 years in Golfers' Choice - takes advantage of the rolling hills carved by glaciers centuries ago in the Kettle Moraine region outside Milwaukee.

GolfPass reviewer says: "One of my favorite tracks. Greens were lightning fast!"

Whistling Straits (Irish Course) - Haven, Wis.

Somewhat overshadowed by the Straits, the rugged Irish Course is a fun play - and walk - in its own right, with several holes glimpsing Lake Michigan.

Reviewer 'QuantumGolfx' says: "The layout offers a wide variety of holes and elevation changes that will force you to to make a lot of decisions and hit every club in the bag."

Club at Lac La Belle - Oconomowoc, Wis.

The Club at Lac La Belle dates back as far as 1896, but a total redesign in 2019 by Wisconsin native Craig Haltom has it looking and playing better than ever, featuring some of the boldest greens in American golf.

Reviewer 'xxtidariusxx' says: "Beautiful layout of the course itself with awe-inspiring views and beauty. The greens rolled so true. This was the first time my ball didn't bounce while rolling, and omg the bunkers, best sand I've hit out of. I'm used to rocks and mud. Lol. Will definitely return soon."

Schaumburg Golf Club - Schaumburg, Ill.

The 27-hole Schaumburg Golf Club is a historic muni that's been updated by Bob Lohmann multiple times. The upgrades from 2018 are paying off: Schaumburg made the Golfers' Choice national top 50 (47th) in 2022.

GolfPass reviewer says: "Played Schaumburg many times over the past decade and things continue to improve here. Recent course improvements are all grown in and bunker upgrades are fantastic. Got around in 4hrs on a perfect golf day Friday afternoon. Great restaurant and patio too."

The Glen Club - Glenview, Ill.

The Glen Club is the home course of KemperSports - the management company that oversees walking meccas like Bandon Dunes, Sand Valley and others. It was transformed from a former Naval base into a strategic and challenging course by Tom Fazio.

GolfPass reviewer says: "Overpriced. Golf course is pretty and has a nice layout. However, for the price ($200) I was expecting the course to be in top condition."

Cantigny Golf - Wheaton, Ill.

Cantigny, a suburban Chicago 27-holer, hosted the 2007 U.S. Public Links Championship and is regarded as one of the best public plays in the region. Golfers can hire young junior golfers as caddies to enhance the walking experience.

GolfPass reviewer says: "Incredible course, amenities and atmosphere. The three different themes of the 9-hole courses play well and are all scenic. Course was a little dry but that is true of any course in the area recently. Definitely would love to play here again and again."

Arrowhead Golf Club - Wheaton, Ill.

The 27-hole Arrowhead Golf Club is another historic Chicagoland muni that's been modernized and is kept in fine shape most of the time. The course is surrounded by forest preserve with no houses in play. Tees, greens and fairways are bentgrass. Water lurks on 17 of the 27 holes with 77 bunkers guarding the lines of play.

Reviewer 'cmccleary' says: "Great course and staff. Highly recommend. Fast, but consistent greens."

Warren Course at Notre Dame - South Bend, Ind.

The Warren Course at Notre Dame made a big statement while hosting the 2019 U.S. Senior Open. The course roams 150 acres of flat land, but the smallish greens gave the pros all they could handle. ''The greens are as tough to putt as I've ever experienced,'' Tom Watson told the Golf Channel.

Reviewer 'ncarhess' says: "I have only lived in the St. Joe/South Bend area since August, but Warren is easily one of the best courses I’ve played around here. Tremendous conditions (even for the end of April) - quick but smooth greens, easily-walkable layout but with enough variety that made for interesting shot-making. I paid $28 but would have easily paid double or maybe even triple that amount."

SOUTHEAST

TPC Louisiana is an engaging Pete Dye design in the bayou. Courtesy photo

Full Cry at Keswick Hall and Golf Club - Charlottesville, Va.

A full redesign by Pete Dye of an existing course resulted in Full Cry, which compliments one of the stateliest and most luxurious resorts within easy reach of Washington, D.C.

Reviewer 'Back9Ben' says: "The facilities here are world-class and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better staff anywhere. The course adds a lot of small touches that really make the experience a special one. This is a stay-to-play course and it’s not a cheap stay but absolutely worth it if you come."

TPC Louisiana - Avondale, La.

Pete Dye worked wonders with 250 flat acres of marshland to design TPC Louisiana 15 minutes outside New Orleans. He decorated the site with more than 100 bunkers to keep players on task. TPC Louisiana, home to the Zurich Classic, has ranked among the top 7 courses in Louisiana in Golfers' Choice every year since 2015.

Reviewer 'Mshane8798' says: "Course was in great condition. Staff was very friendly. I played on a great day, Ash Wednesday. Worth the money to play a TPC PGA (Tour) course."

The Park West Palm - West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Park West Palm, a brand-new complete redesign by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner on one of South Florida's sandiest and best tracts for golf, offers a new kind of upscale municipal golf experience, with a lighted 9-hole par-3 loop, putting course and mandatory walking before noon with an experienced caddie corps on standby.

Ponte Vedra Inn & Club (Ocean Course) - Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Members are the lucky ones who get to play regularly, but those who stay on property can also enjoy the privilege of exploring the Ocean course. Beyond what might be one of golf's first island greens, small elevated greens are its hallmark.

Reviewer 'Tyquig6' says: "A beautiful scenic layout in Ponte Vedra. A very fun course that has a few challenges but very fair. Several holes stick out but 16, 17, & 18 are a great way to finish the round."

TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium Course) - Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Although many players take a cart, walking is allowed and encouraged on the PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Pete Dye's masterpiece, the home of The Players Championship, can be played with walking caddies or forecaddies. You'll need all the help you can get to avoid the treacherous waste bunkers and ponds. Despite a greens fee that fluctuates seasonally to peak above $750, TPC Sawgrass still gets good reviews, ranking among the top 20 courses in Florida every year since 2015.

GolfPass reviewer 'SeamusMaccDuff' says: "When you hit the island green on #17, you can die a happy golfer."

Fort Myers Country Club - Fort Myers, Fla.

"The Fort," a Donald Ross design in the heart of the city, is bisected by a canal that comes into play on several holes. The course celebrated its centenary in 2016 by bringing in architect Steve Smyers in 2014 to restore the course to Ross' original design.

Reviewer 'virginiaharper' says: "This Donald Ross, Florida historic course is a gift to anyone who plays it. What it lacks in grandeur, it makes up for in technical difficulty. Traditional elevated exacting greens, challenging water and tree-lined short and long fairways. Looks easy, plays hard. In summer the greens are lush. In winter a bit overplayed."

Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club - Southern Pines, N.C.

Somewhat overshadowed by Pinehurst No. 2, Pine Needles is a superb golf course in its own right, with a terrific set of varied, challenging holes recently restored to Donald Ross' original intent. Four U.S. Women's Open give it a championship pedigree. We also highly recommend walking Mid Pines, another restored Ross across the street.

Reviewer 'trevindalton' says: "We played this course in early December and what a treat it was. Pine Needles, and its sister course Mid Pines, are stuck in time, and I mean that as a high compliment. Playing a Donald Ross course is something every passionate golfer needs to experience and Pine Needles didn’t disappoint. Pace of play was fantastic as we finished in under 4 hours. Course condition was pristine and off-course amenities and service were impeccable."

Wilmington Municipal Golf Club - Wilmington, N.C.

One of dozens of classic courses to receive new leases on life in the last decade-plus, the Wilmington Municipal Golf Club is a quaint Donald Ross design restored by John Fought in 2015.

Reviewer 'adaberne7' says: "Fantastic golf course and easily the best muni I’ve played. Challenging layout but very fair. Course definitely has a Donald Ross feel to it and requires a solid short game to score well."

The Cardinal by Pete Dye - Greensboro, N.C.

Formerly a private club within the McConnell Golf stable, the Cardinal is a semi-private option for golfers in central North Carolina. The Cardinal, a 1970s Pete Dye design that was renovated by Tim Liddy in 2007, is the longtime host of a prestigious amateur event, The Cardinal Am, which consists of 78 players chosen from college standouts and mid-amateurs.

Reviewer 'Joshua8244795' says: "You will love it. If it's your first time playing it, don't be surprised with the amount of bogeys you collect. They provide green-reading cards. You are going to need it."

Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside) - St. Simons Island, Ga.

Sea Island's Seaside Course, a longtime PGA Tour host course overhauled by Tom Fazio in 1999, delivers stunning views along the Saint Simons Sound, including long-range panoramas out to the Atlantic Ocean. Golfers need to stay at the resort to access it.

GolfPass reviewer says: "The Seaside course is a great walk among and around St Simons Sound. The views are unbeatable. Water and old growth trees surround spectacularly laid-out holes. Greens rolled true and beautiful grass everywhere. After the round, make sure to grab a drink at the bar and check out the awesome views of the bay. A definite must play on the bucket list."

Cobblestone Golf Course - Acworth, Ga.

The Cobblestone Golf Course, a Cobb County muni designed by Ken Dye on the shores of Lake Acworth, has been an Atlanta-area favorite since opening in 1993. A 2010 renovation of the 6,759-yard course and 2021 expansion of the clubhouse and practice areas has kept everything fresh and modern.

GolfPass reviewer says: "Went to this course on a weekday and it was busy. Mix between waking players and cart. Was quite busy and they were (doing) maintenance on the morning we were playing. Overall good course, hilly, not many par 5s. Lots of 3s and 4s. Fairways in great condition and staff was very friendly."

University of Georgia Golf Course - Athens, Ga.

Designed originally by RTJ Sr. in 1968, the University of Georgia Golf Course continues to soar in the Golfers' Choice rankings, getting honored among the top 20 courses in the state every year since 2015 and as one of the top 11 college courses in the country every year since the category debuted in 2019. Its sweeping elevations provide a challenge.

Reviewer 'ssealy1' says: "This course is by far my favorite course to play in Georgia so far. Great layout. Bunkers are perfect. It’s manicured almost to perfection!"

SOUTHWEST

PGA Frisco's Fields Ranch East, designed by Gil Hanse, has already been awarded two future PGA Championships. Evan Schiller

Fields Ranch East - Frisco, Texas

Gil Hanse is currently one of the most in-demand architects in golf, and the commission from the PGA of America to design Fields Ranch East at their new headquarters fit for major championship-hosting duty (including the 2027 and 2034 PGA Championships) will only raise his profile. Fields Ranch East meanders across creeks and rolling Texas terrain, with experienced caddies ready to tote visitors' clubs.

Fields Ranch West - Frisco, Texas

As a counterpoint to Gil Hanse's mighty East Course, architect Beau Welling made Fields Ranch West particularly fun-forward, with a little less length and a few more gathering features, all the while enjoying the same graceful terrain the East enjoys.

Memorial Park Golf Course - Houston, Texas

With occasional advice from five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, Tom Doak and his talented team completely overhauled Memorial Park in a way that proves challenging for PGA Tour players while not beating up locals too badly. Streams and ravines cut through the rolling property, making it a lovely walk.

GolfPass Senior Writer Tim Gavrich says: "Great golf courses make you want to go back to the first tee as soon as you've putted out on the 18th. They also make you aspire to play better, no matter what level of golfer you are. Memorial Park does both, all while sitting at the center of a beautiful, vibrant and historic shared space for Houstonians and visitors alike."

Gus Wortham Park Golf Course - Houston, Texas

A complete renovation of this city muni added considerable intrigue to the greens, which help compensate for the course's modest length from most tee boxes. It hosts the long-running annual Houston City Am.

Reviewer 'aadlove46' says: "This is a staple course in Houston and a must play. Challenging holes and a great layout. Glad to see the continued improvements that are being made the course. Staff is friendly and pace of play is good."

Brackenridge Park - San Antonio, Texas

Brackenridge Park, which is the oldest public golf course in Texas, was the first host of the Texas Open in 1922. At 6,243 yards, the A.W. Tillinghast design is the shortest course on our list, but a narrow front nine keeps players honest.

Reviewer 'tiburonazo' says: "This course will always hold a place near and dear to my heart as so far it's been the only course where I broke 80. If you want to go for a classic course with a lot of history, you will not regret playing Brack. Definitely a must stop when in San Antone."

Papago Golf Course - Phoenix, Ariz.

Walking this muni might be the best bargain in the Valley of the Sun during high season from January through March. Construction of the Arizona Golf Association's Golf House led to some changes to the Papago routing last year, but this is still an enjoyable course for all skill levels.

Reviewer 'QuantumGolfx' says: "I love the layout of this course. Lots of winding fairways up and down the hills of Papago Park. There is a wide variety of holes that offer lots of different looks throughout the round. Plenty of good views of the valley too."

Oakcreek Country Club - Sedona, Ariz.

Designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and Jr., the 6,824-yard Oakcreek Country Club gives walkers a taste of the red rocks of Sedona up close and personal. It's been rated among the top 10 courses in Arizona 7 of the past 8 years on Golfers' Choice. Three lakes come into play on five holes.

Reviewer 'Griffscb1' says: "Amazing golf course! Perfect condition and great layout. The staff is super friendly too."

WEST COAST

The Nicklaus Course at Pronghorn is a top course you can play in central Oregon. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass

Heron Lakes Golf Course (Great Blue) - Portland, Ore.

Heron Lakes Golf Club is a 36-hole RTJ Sr. and Jr.-designed facility and the gem of the Portland Parks Golf ecosystem. While offering two distinct golf experiences, both the 6,900-yard Great Blue and the 6,600-yard Greenback courses consistently rank among the best public courses in Portland and have played host to past USGA championships. More than 60 percent of golfers walk at Heron Lakes.

Reviewer 'Johnh1530' says: "Very nice course. My brother and I had fun playing this course. We teamed up with 2 other guys who were very friendly. Course was in excellent shape. Staff very friendly."

Florence Golf Links - Florence, Ore.

Florence Golf Links, designed by Rees Jones and Greg Muirhead in 1993, doesn't offer any ocean views, but players can feel its breeze. It has ranked among the top 16 in the state five times since 2015.

GolfPass reviewer says: "Very playable course for all levels. Mostly out of the wind, this beach course is one of my favorites on the coast and in good condition, especially the greens. Just enough challenge and always fun and never too busy midweek. Highly recommended!"

Langdon Farms - Aurora, Ore.

Langdon Farms, a Bob Cupp and John Fought design, is unabashedly welcoming to all, proudly asserting "PUBLIC ONLY" on a sign above the entrance. The compact routing is bisected by a highway spur but tunnels and bridges keep it walkable.

Reviewer 'danielseville' says: "Just a great facility! Front 9 really fun/interesting with a variety of unique holes. Have to mention the oh-so-cool horeshoe 9th and 18th greens that wrap around the lake and bridge together at the top/middle."

Juniper Golf Club - Bend, Ore.

Juniper gets overshadowed by all the Top 100-caliber golf in Bend at Pronghorn, Tetherow and Sunriver, but it's a nice option right near the Redmond airport on arrival or departure day.

GolfPass reviewer says: "Spring conditions. The course was in excellent shape. The only exception is that they had all the par 3 tee boxes closed for reseeding."

Pronghorn Golf Club (Jack Nicklaus Signature Course) - Bend, Ore.

The Nicklaus course is the only publicly-accessible course at Pronghorn, which is part of the Juniper Preserve resort community. The short 13th that flies over a pond to a green decorated by a waterfall flowing off a rock formation is one of the West Coast's best golf holes.

GolfPass reviewer says: "Everything about this course and facilities is top of the line. Highly, HIGHLY recommend!"

The Home Course - DuPont, Wash.

Owned and operated by the Pacific Northwest Golf Association and Washington Golf, The Home Course presents a linksy feel with sod-walled bunkers and wispy grasses, plus views of the Olympic Mountains and Mount Rainier. A new clubhouse was built in 2020.

GolfPass reviewer says: "The Home Course is a great course for the beginner or seasoned player. Beautiful views and challenging golf."

Port Ludlow - Port Ludlow, Wash.

The Resort at Port Ludlow sits along the shores of the Puget Sound with views that stretch across the Port Ludlow Bay. The course by Robert Muir Graves - best reached from Seattle by ferry - has ranked among the top 10 in the state every year since 2015 by Golfers' Choice.

Reviewer 'Mauisurf' says: "One of my favorite courses in WA. Played many times and it’s super fun and challenging."

Olympic Course at Gold Mountain - Bremerton, Wash.

The Olympic Course, a John Harbottle design, is the headliner at a wonderful 36-hole, city-owned municipal complex on the Kitsap Peninsula. Gold Mountain, host of the 2011 U.S. Junior Amateur won by Jordan Spieth, showcases stunning views of the mountains and forests of the Pacific Northwest.

Reviewer 'backspin23' says: "The course layout is fantastic. Holes have their own characters. #9 is great looking from the tee. #18 short par 4 offers a drivable approach."

Soule Park Golf Course - Ojai, Calif.

Gil Hanse modernized a classic William Bell design in 2005, setting both on a path for bigger things. The Soule Park muni is now a public treasure of California's central coast.

Reviewer 'ILikeGolf11' says: "This was my first time at Soule Park. Might be my favorite public course now. The greens ran fast and true, fairways and tee boxes in great condition + the views surrounding the course are amazing. This place is awesome and they just renovated the restaurant, which is another awesome perk."

Olivas Links - Ventura, Calif.

Golfers can get blown around on Olivas Links, a local favorite that is less than a mile from the ocean next to the Santa Clara River and the Ventura Harbor. The 6,818-yard course was designed by RTJ Sr. in 1968 but updated by Forrest Richardson four decades later in 2008.

Reviewer '241976jd' says: "A must play!! This course is always in great condition but right now it’s in pristine condition. Staff is also friendly and helpful."

Omni La Costa Golf Resort & Spa (Champions) - Carlsbad, Calif.

Although the Champions course doesn't reopen until next year, the complete remodel by Gil Hanse will put the storied layout that hosted professional men's golf events from 1969 to 2000 back into the tournament spotlight. Hosting the NCAA Division men's and women's golf championships from 2024-26 will test its fortitude right after its debut.

Torrey Pines Golf Course (North) - La Jolla, Calif.

Torrey Pines North trumps its more famous sister in multiple ways. It's more fun to play. It's shorter (making for lower scores and a shorter walk). It's arguably more scenic. It's even cheaper, even if nothing is inexpensive at this SoCal muni.

GolfPass reviewer says: "Amazing experience. As great as the golf was, the views and scenery were even better!! Definitely don't miss the opportunity to play golf here."

San Vicente Golf Resort - Ramona, Calif.

San Vicente, a hidden gem 45 minutes northeast of San Diego, meanders through a valley, with a wonderful collection of holes recently totally renovated by architect Andy Staples. A few climbs spice up its very walkable routing.

GolfPass reviewer says: "Course is dormant and obviously wet from all the weather this past week; however, the bunkering and green complexes were unbelievable. Felt like I was playing Royal Melbourne or Seminole."

Coronado Golf Course - Coronado, Calif.

Coronado, a popular muni, enjoys one of American golf's best settings: a peninsula overlooking San Diego Bay.

Reviewer 'ehallett' says: "The course itself has a pretty wild layout and there are very few straight holes (the back 9 is definitely crammed in there), but the fairways are generous and the greens are reasonably large. We had some great local guidance about where to aim tee shots and that definitely saved us a few strokes."

Quail Lodge & Golf Club - Carmel, Calif.

Set inland within the Carmel Valley from the famous Monterey Peninsula coastline, the 6,464-yard Quail Lodge remains somewhat of a hidden gem that's favored by locals and members. Modifications by Todd Eckenrode in 2015 eliminated water and added enjoyment.

Reviewer 'Jlawdds' says: "Everything was fantastic. Course was in beautiful shape. Greens are running very true. Speedy, so be ready. Staff was great. Resort course so it is very fair, forgiving and beginner friendly. Definitely a must do."

Bayonet/Black Horse (Black Horse Course) - Seaside, Calif.

The Black Horse Course is the more popular choice to walk, although the Bayonet Course sports a high walking percentage, too, and could have easily made this Top 100. This 36-hole Troon Golf facility is a more affordable option on the Monterey Peninsula than the pricey resort golf on the ocean. Black Horse's turf is being converted to Rye grass to make it more linksy.

Reviewer 'SilverCreak' says: "We enjoyed our round, and the fairways and greens are in excellent shape."

Poppy Hills Golf Course - Pebble Beach, Calif.

Poppy Hills, the home of the Northern California Golf Association, has been constantly tinkered with over the past decade by original architect RTJ Jr. - flipping nines and then back again and other holes tweaked - to find the right balance between challenging tournament players competing in NCGA events and the thousands of everyday golfers who enjoy it.

Reviewer 'Amisk8er' says: "Pace of play was slower than 4.5 hrs, but the quality of the conditions and the feeling of the course were both second to none and worth coming back for more rounds."

Corica Park Golf Course (South) - Alameda, Calif.

Rees Jones transformed a tired muni in 2019, reinventing Corica Park South's landscape in the theme of an Australian Sandbelt course littered with more than 110 bunkers. Once the North Course opens - finished by his brother, Robert Trent Jones Jr. - this will be one of America's best walking complexes for public golfers.

Reviewer 'mitchgelbard2' says: "Love the course. The fairways were not in as good condition as in the past. Greens were in great shape and I love the fact it's a links course."

Griffith Park Golf Club (Wilson Course) - Los Angeles, Calif.

Many consider the 7,000-yard Wilson the best of the three prominent historic courses run by Los Angeles Parks & Rec. It has ties to Tom Bendelow, George C. Thomas, William P. Bell and Willie Watson - what a foursome of architects! Like any muni in a major metropolis, conditions can vary and pace of play can be erratic, but it's a pleasant stroll nonetheless.

Reviever 'snaphooked' says: "LA's finest course. We loved playing this course and the layout is great. Treat yourself to round at the Wilson course when you have a chance. You'll love it too."

Wailua Municipal Golf Course - Kauai, Hawaii

Muni golf on the ocean for less than $75 might sound too good to be true, but that's what Wailua offers on Kauai. While the trade winds are omni-present, the ocean views smacks players in the face the hardest on the first and 17th holes.

Reviewer 'dwaz777' says: "Not many places you can play with views like this course for the rate they charge. Staff is very friendly and helpful with whatever you need. Pace of play is pretty slow but who wants to rush through it when you are taking in many ocean views."

MOUNTAIN

Water on the pond is calm as glass on the par-3 12th at Haymaker Golf Course in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Mike Bailey/GolfPass

Haymaker Golf Club - Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Hard as it is to believe, Haymaker is an entirely flat city muni surrounded by the most stunning mountain backdrops in all directions. Beware the afternoon winds and water hazards.

Reviewer 'ShariTomli' says: "Love Haymaker and the links style. The course was in phenomenal shape as always ... from tee box to greens. You can count on that! The layout is great and with the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains ... just beautiful. Interesting holes that are pretty challenging, especially on the back 9."

CommonGround Golf Course - Aurora, Colo.

CommonGround, a Tom Doak design in suburban Denver, is owned and operated by the Colorado Golf Association as a thoroughly public amenity. A junior caddie program provides opportunities for area middle and high school kids.

Reviewer 'imccue' says: "CommonGround is a really solid public course and one of my five favorite courses in the Denver area. It's an interesting layout that is still very playable, and has stellar views of the Denver skyline/mountains on a few holes. It's also very walkable - holes are close together and not a lot of elevation change."

Vail Golf Club - Vail, Colo.

Vail residents tend to be an active bunch - hiking, skiing, snowboarding, etc. - so it's no surprise they also like to walk while playing golf at the Vail muni. The 6,700-yard routing is wedged between the mountains and the highway.

GolfPass reviewer says: "Premier Mountain Golf. Beautiful day with flawless conditions. Good value for the money."

