Minnesota Nice: Meet Brainerd's newest golf course, the Lehman 18 at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake

Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Lehman 18 - hole 4
0 of 13
Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Lehman 18 - hole 4
At 627 yards, the fourth hole on the Lehman 18 is the longest hole of the Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake. Courtesy of Cragun's
Lehman Legacy 18 at Cragun's Resort On Gull Lake - new bunkers
1 of 13
Lehman Legacy 18 at Cragun's Resort On Gull Lake - new bunkers
New bunkers with sodwall accents are part of the new Lehman 18 at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Lehman 18 - hole 2
2 of 13
Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Lehman 18 - hole 2
Watch out for the wetland on the par-5 second hole of the Lehman 18, which is part of the Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Lehman 18 - hole 4 view
3 of 13
Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Lehman 18 - hole 4 view
The Lehman 18 - which is part of Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - starts off with two 600-yard par 5s in the first four holes, including no. 4. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Lehman 18 - views
4 of 13
Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Lehman 18 - views
Mother Nature accompanies golfers on the Lehman 18, which is part of the Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Lehman 18 - hole 6
5 of 13
Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Lehman 18 - hole 6
The par-3 sixth hole on the Lehman 18 of the Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake plays over wetlands. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Lehman 18 - hole 7
6 of 13
Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Lehman 18 - hole 7
An aerial view of the 7th green on the Lehman 18, the new signature design that's part of the Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake. Courtesy photo
Lehman 18 at Cragun's Resort On Gull Lake - hole 8
7 of 13
Lehman 18 at Cragun's Resort On Gull Lake - hole 8
The eighth green on the Lehman 18 features dynamite views of Stephens Lake at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Lehman 18 - bunkers
8 of 13
Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Lehman 18 - bunkers
The "stacked sod reveal" bunkers on the Lehman 18 at Cragun's feature wavy faces of revetted sod walls. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Lehman 18 - food truck
9 of 13
Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Lehman 18 - food truck
Golfers pass a food trucked called "Tom's Turn" twice on the Lehman 18, which is part of the Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Lehman 18 - hole 12 sunrise
10 of 13
Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Lehman 18 - hole 12 sunrise
The sun rises over the 12th hole on the Lehman 18 at Cragun's. Courtesy photo
Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Lehman 18 - hole 14
11 of 13
Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Lehman 18 - hole 14
The par-3 14th greets golfers after a long cart ride on the Lehman 18, which is part of the Cragun's Legacy Courses at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Lehman 18 at Cragun's Resort On Gull Lake - hole 16
12 of 13
Lehman 18 at Cragun's Resort On Gull Lake - hole 16
This epic tee shot over Stephens Lake on no. 16 of the new Lehman 18 remains one of the signature moments at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
13 Images

Minnesota Nice: Meet Brainerd's newest golf course, the Lehman 18 at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake

Tom Lehman has completely rerouted an existing 36-hole resort to create a new signature course, plus 27 additional holes.

Share

BRAINERD, Minn. - Minnesota legend Tom Lehman is better known for his playing days than as a top architect, but that may change now that his namesake Lehman 18 is open at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake.

Lehman, a past Open champion whose career includes five PGA Tour wins and another 12 on the PGA TOUR Champions where he still completes, showed off his creative side at Cragun's, one of three popular resorts in this golf-and-lake destination 2 1/2 hours north of the Twin Cities.

Tasked with redesigning 36 solid holes by Robert Trent Jones Jr. into 45 better ones to make room for 69 new real estate lots, Lehman (with partner Chris Brands) has created two new and completely unique courses. The Lehman 18 had a soft opening last fall and will celebrate its official grand opening in a couple weeks, while the Dutch 27 has 18 holes in play with nine more holes to go by the end of 2024. GolfPass already considers Brainerd among the world's Top 100 Golf Destinations, but the $14-million investment will elevate the status of the entire region as well as the resort.

An entirely different bunker strategy gives each course its own distinct personality. The Dutch bunkers are decorated with fescue around the edges, while the Lehman bunkers feature wavy faces of revetted sod walls. This new look, called a "Stacked Sod Reveal", is something I haven't seen anywhere else. Their subtle but noticeable revetted faces consist of artificial turf shipped in from overseas.

"What I really like is that the Lehman is different than the Dutch," said Jack Wawro, Cragun's director of golf. "With the fescue around the bunkers (on the Dutch), the holes play so much different. He ties it all in with the green surrounds. He kept the courses separate from one another based on how they play and feel. It is quite creative."

Once the 7,491-yard Lehman 18 matures, it could ultimately make a bid to be Lehman's best design. Currently, that honor goes to the Dunes course at the Prairie Club, a consensus Top 100 public/resort course in Nebraska. Unfortunately, an overly harsh snowy winter, coupled with a 60-day drought this spring, has hampered the grow-in on the Lehman 18 thus far. Thin fairways are playing extra firm and fast, making it hard for amateurs to control their golf ball. "The course will get a lot better as it matures," Wawro added.

What's already dialed in is the variety of the routing. The front side is loaded with length thanks to three par 5s. For every interesting short par 4 (nos. 5 and 15), there's a brutal long one (nos. 9 and 17) waiting to attack back. The most memorable and daunting tee shot of the original design - the 170- to 200-yard carry over Stephens Lake on no. 16 - remains a signature highlight. Green fees top out at $159.

“That piece of land is amazing," Wawro said. "Every time I’m out there doing drone work (for photography), to me, it signifies what you expect from northern Minnesota. When you're standing on the eighth green of the Lehman 18, you've got a 180-degree view of the lake. This is what we pictured for the Legacy (redesign). There's golf everywhere you look."

Last August, nine holes of each course hosted the PGA Tour Canada's CRMC Championship presented by Gertens. The aspiring pros torched the course with the winner shooting 26-under-par. This year, the tournament from August 28-Sept. 3 will be played entirely on the 7,001-yard, par-70 Dutch Course, which will be set up much tougher with four par 3s stretching longer than 200 yards. Hosting the Korn Ferry Tour is the ultimate goal. Green fees on the Dutch top out at $139.

GolfPass got a sneak peek of the Lehman 18 before the grand opening. Enjoy this photo tour of Minnesota's newest signature golf playground:

GolfPass News
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
