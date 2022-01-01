Cragun's Legacy Courses - Dutch 27- White Nine
Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 35
Length 3468 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|35
|3468 yards
|Blue
|35
|3193 yards
|White
|35
|2861 yards
|Silver
|35
|2535 yards
|Gold
|35
|2110 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Golf Season Open: 4/01 Closed: 10/15
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Discover Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire.
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
