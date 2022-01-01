Earls Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Earls Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 77.9/135
|385
|591
|504
|215
|411
|449
|159
|363
|559
|3636
|628
|423
|458
|189
|379
|618
|182
|469
|486
|3832
|7468
|Blue M: 76.1/127
|352
|548
|474
|204
|352
|408
|152
|332
|514
|3336
|596
|384
|423
|166
|342
|592
|159
|436
|454
|3552
|6888
|Gold M: 72.7/121
|332
|515
|446
|176
|336
|376
|141
|312
|495
|3129
|562
|340
|378
|141
|321
|563
|149
|409
|428
|3291
|6420
|Green M: 71.2/119
|316
|471
|407
|142
|314
|361
|117
|285
|459
|2872
|506
|313
|346
|127
|298
|523
|146
|386
|404
|3049
|5921
|Red W: 69.1/115
|304
|451
|375
|123
|297
|341
|97
|263
|436
|2687
|477
|260
|300
|109
|269
|505
|127
|364
|383
|2794
|5481
|Handicap
|6
|18
|2
|14
|10
|4
|16
|8
|12
|3
|17
|9
|13
|11
|5
|15
|1
|7
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2004
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout