Home / Courses

Earls Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Earls Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 77.9/135 385 591 504 215 411 449 159 363 559 3636 628 423 458 189 379 618 182 469 486 3832 7468
Blue M: 76.1/127 352 548 474 204 352 408 152 332 514 3336 596 384 423 166 342 592 159 436 454 3552 6888
Gold M: 72.7/121 332 515 446 176 336 376 141 312 495 3129 562 340 378 141 321 563 149 409 428 3291 6420
Green M: 71.2/119 316 471 407 142 314 361 117 285 459 2872 506 313 346 127 298 523 146 386 404 3049 5921
Red W: 69.1/115 304 451 375 123 297 341 97 263 436 2687 477 260 300 109 269 505 127 364 383 2794 5481
Handicap 6 18 2 14 10 4 16 8 12 3 17 9 13 11 5 15 1 7
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2004

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Beijing Huatang International Golf Club
Tongzhou District, Beijing
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Grand Canal Golf Club
Tongzhou District, Beijing
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Cascades Country GC: Clubhouse
Beijing Cascades Country Golf Club - A/B Course
Chaoyang District, Beijing
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Tian'an Holiday Sport Club - A/B Course
Chaoyang District, Beijing
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Tian'an Holiday Sport Club - B/C Course
Chaoyang District, Beijing
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Tian'an Holiday Sport Club - A/C Course
Chaoyang District, Beijing
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grand Dynasty Golf Club - East/West Course
Langfang, Hebei
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Golf Club
Shunyi District, Beijing
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Country Golf Club - E Course
Shunyi District, Beijing
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Country Golf Club - D Course
Shunyi District, Beijing
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Country Golf Club - B Course
Shunyi District, Beijing
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Country Golf Club - A Course
Shunyi District, Beijing
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me