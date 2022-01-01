Home / Courses / Asia / China / Beijing Municipality

Jinghua Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7251 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7251 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Jinghua Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.1/123 405 428 523 352 142 344 557 220 435 3406 383 368 524 161 396 425 517 195 429 3398 6804
White M: 70.7/121 377 405 466 319 126 325 526 188 383 3115 348 336 505 136 377 405 472 172 403 3154 6269
Red W: 70.2/119 353 378 431 297 100 307 501 162 347 2876 309 314 479 113 343 376 447 147 367 2895 5771
Handicap 8 4 12 14 16 18 10 6 2 7 11 15 13 5 1 17 9 3
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2003
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Conference Facilities

