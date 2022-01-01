Jinghua Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7251 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7251 yards
Scorecard for Jinghua Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|405
|428
|523
|352
|142
|344
|557
|220
|435
|3406
|383
|368
|524
|161
|396
|425
|517
|195
|429
|3398
|6804
|White M: 70.7/121
|377
|405
|466
|319
|126
|325
|526
|188
|383
|3115
|348
|336
|505
|136
|377
|405
|472
|172
|403
|3154
|6269
|Red W: 70.2/119
|353
|378
|431
|297
|100
|307
|501
|162
|347
|2876
|309
|314
|479
|113
|343
|376
|447
|147
|367
|2895
|5771
|Handicap
|8
|4
|12
|14
|16
|18
|10
|6
|2
|7
|11
|15
|13
|5
|1
|17
|9
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2003
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities
Course Layout