Home / Courses / Asia / China / Beijing Municipality

Hone Shee Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7029 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9

Also known as Hone Shee Golf Club - Middle/South Course.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7029 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6497 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5392 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hongxi Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 358 566 442 395 184 456 608 197 380 3586 419 432 199 586 329 402 206 327 543 3443 7029
Regular M: 70.7/121 328 556 409 346 148 409 563 177 348 3284 389 400 168 554 301 369 187 322 523 3213 6497
Ladies W: 67.1/113 290 499 352 283 113 350 448 129 286 2750 338 334 107 484 234 315 117 290 423 2642 5392
Handicap 3 1 13 15 11 17 7 5 9 2 12 16 8 14 18 10 4 6
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

