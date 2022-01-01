Hone Shee Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7029 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Also known as Hone Shee Golf Club - Middle/South Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7029 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6497 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5392 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Hongxi Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|358
|566
|442
|395
|184
|456
|608
|197
|380
|3586
|419
|432
|199
|586
|329
|402
|206
|327
|543
|3443
|7029
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|328
|556
|409
|346
|148
|409
|563
|177
|348
|3284
|389
|400
|168
|554
|301
|369
|187
|322
|523
|3213
|6497
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|290
|499
|352
|283
|113
|350
|448
|129
|286
|2750
|338
|334
|107
|484
|234
|315
|117
|290
|423
|2642
|5392
|Handicap
|3
|1
|13
|15
|11
|17
|7
|5
|9
|2
|12
|16
|8
|14
|18
|10
|4
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
