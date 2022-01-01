Hone Shee Golf Club - C Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3297 yards
Slope 78
Rating 30.2
Also known as Hone Shee Golf Club - North Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|36
|3297 yards
|30.2
|78
|White (W)
|36
|3297 yards
|31.2
|80
Scorecard for C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 30.2/78 W: 31.2/80
|384
|381
|173
|507
|501
|338
|177
|436
|400
|3297
|3297
|Handicap
|2
|1
|7
|8
|6
|9
|4
|3
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|36
Course Details
Year Built 2012
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout