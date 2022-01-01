Home / Courses / Asia / China / Beijing Municipality

Hone Shee Golf Club - C Course

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3297 yards
Slope 78
Rating 30.2

Also known as Hone Shee Golf Club - North Course.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 36 3297 yards 30.2 78
White (W) 36 3297 yards 31.2 80
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for C
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 30.2/78 W: 31.2/80 384 381 173 507 501 338 177 436 400 3297 3297
Handicap 2 1 7 8 6 9 4 3 5
Par 4 4 3 5 5 4 3 4 4 36 36

Course Details

Year Built 2012

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Hone Shee Golf Club
Daxing, Beijing
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing CBD International Golf Club
Chaoyang, Beijing
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Cascades Country GC: Clubhouse
Beijing Cascades Country Golf Club - A/B Course
Chaoyang, Beijing
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Huake International Golf Club
Fengtai, Beijing
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Tian'an Holiday Sport Club - B/C Course
Chaoyang, Beijing
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Grand Canal Golf Club
Tongzhou, Beijing
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Tian'an Holiday Sport Club - A/C Course
Chaoyang, Beijing
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Tian'an Holiday Sport Club - A/B Course
Chaoyang, Beijing
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grand Dynasty Golf Club - East/West Course
Langfang, Hebei
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Links Golf Club
Chaoyang, Beijing
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Jinghua GC
Jinghua Golf Club
Tongzhou, Beijing
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Bayhood International GC
Beijing Bayhood International Golf Club
Chaoyang, Beijing
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
