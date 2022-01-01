Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - A Course
About
Holes 9
Type
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for A - B
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Gold M: 71.3/127
|356
|375
|160
|558
|185
|341
|495
|205
|552
|3227
|6682
|Blue M: 69.3/122
|316
|341
|145
|511
|158
|316
|478
|181
|528
|2974
|6232
|White M: 66.6/117 W: 72.0/123
|286
|314
|132
|462
|128
|284
|435
|145
|502
|2688
|5639
|Red W: 68.8/115
|244
|280
|97
|408
|105
|248
|412
|120
|448
|2362
|5038
|Handicap
|13
|7
|17
|1
|15
|9
|3
|11
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Course Layout