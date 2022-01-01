Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - A Course

0
Holes 9
Type
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Scorecard
Scorecard for A - B
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Gold M: 71.3/127 356 375 160 558 185 341 495 205 552 3227 6682
Blue M: 69.3/122 316 341 145 511 158 316 478 181 528 2974 6232
White M: 66.6/117 W: 72.0/123 286 314 132 462 128 284 435 145 502 2688 5639
Red W: 68.8/115 244 280 97 408 105 248 412 120 448 2362 5038
Handicap 13 7 17 1 15 9 3 11 5
Par 4 4 3 5 3 4 5 3 5 36 72

