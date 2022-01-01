Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - C Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for C - D
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Gold M: 72.3/126 547 177 414 404 218 577 395 368 345 3445 7019
Blue M: 69.4/120 507 150 383 368 172 517 364 339 311 3111 6355
White M: 66.3/114 W: 71.7/116 449 133 342 324 158 478 321 285 269 2759 5673
Red W: 67.7/107 401 92 307 286 126 445 282 246 227 2412 4948
Handicap 5 17 7 3 15 1 9 11 13
Par 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - B Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong Province
0.0
0
Write Review
Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - D Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong Province
0.0
0
Write Review
Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - A Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong Province
0.0
0
Write Review
Harbour Plaza GC - Lychee: #1
Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Valley/Lychee Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Harbour Plaza GC - Lake: #1
Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Lychee/Lake Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Harbour Plaza GC - Valley: #4
Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Lake/Valley Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Guangzhou International GC
Guangzhou International Golf Course
Zengcheng, Guangdong
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - Rose-Poulter
Mission Hills Golf Club - Rose-Poulter Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - Annika
Mission Hills Golf Club - Annika Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Firestone Golf Club - B/C Course
Shenzhen, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - Olazabal
Mission Hills Golf Club - Olazabal Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Firestone Golf Club - A/B Course
Shenzhen, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me