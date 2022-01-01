Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - C Course
Scorecard for C - D
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Gold M: 72.3/126
|547
|177
|414
|404
|218
|577
|395
|368
|345
|3445
|7019
|Blue M: 69.4/120
|507
|150
|383
|368
|172
|517
|364
|339
|311
|3111
|6355
|White M: 66.3/114 W: 71.7/116
|449
|133
|342
|324
|158
|478
|321
|285
|269
|2759
|5673
|Red W: 67.7/107
|401
|92
|307
|286
|126
|445
|282
|246
|227
|2412
|4948
|Handicap
|5
|17
|7
|3
|15
|1
|9
|11
|13
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
