Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - B Course
Scorecard for B - C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|364
|419
|538
|373
|222
|367
|194
|432
|546
|3455
|6900
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|346
|386
|518
|354
|181
|354
|179
|414
|526
|3258
|6369
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|330
|342
|476
|308
|171
|302
|150
|390
|482
|2951
|5710
|Red W: 67.1/113
|308
|291
|447
|271
|149
|272
|120
|367
|451
|2676
|5088
|Handicap
|16
|2
|8
|6
|12
|4
|10
|18
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
