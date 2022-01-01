Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - B Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Holes 9
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Scorecard for B - C
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Gold M: 73.1/123 364 419 538 373 222 367 194 432 546 3455 6900
Blue M: 70.7/121 346 386 518 354 181 354 179 414 526 3258 6369
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 330 342 476 308 171 302 150 390 482 2951 5710
Red W: 67.1/113 308 291 447 271 149 272 120 367 451 2676 5088
Handicap 16 2 8 6 12 4 10 18 14
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Year Built N/A

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - C Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong Province
0.0
0
Write Review
Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - D Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong Province
0.0
0
Write Review
Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - A Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong Province
0.0
0
Write Review
Harbour Plaza GC - Lychee: #1
Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Valley/Lychee Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Harbour Plaza GC - Lake: #1
Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Lychee/Lake Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Harbour Plaza GC - Valley: #4
Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Lake/Valley Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Guangzhou International GC
Guangzhou International Golf Course
Zengcheng, Guangdong
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - Rose-Poulter
Mission Hills Golf Club - Rose-Poulter Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - Annika
Mission Hills Golf Club - Annika Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Firestone Golf Club - B/C Course
Shenzhen, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - Olazabal
Mission Hills Golf Club - Olazabal Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Firestone Golf Club - A/B Course
Shenzhen, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
