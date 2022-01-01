Home / Courses / Asia / China / Jiangsu Province

Jinji Lake Golf Club - Forest/Wetlands Course

About
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7291 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7291 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6865 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6449 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5686 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 434 563 363 243 432 572 376 188 448 3619 459 615 398 464 362 164 434 191 585 3672 7291
Blue M: 73.1/123 412 547 339 212 412 548 350 156 417 3393 439 605 374 438 341 151 404 157 563 3472 6865
White M: 70.7/121 388 527 314 185 385 527 327 126 388 3167 412 580 352 412 328 138 370 136 554 3282 6449
Red W: 70.2/119 365 509 255 121 294 493 304 82 366 2789 350 491 333 388 282 95 341 109 508 2897 5686
Handicap 1 13 17 7 5 9 15 11 3 6 8 10 2 18 16 4 12 14
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2006
Architect Gary Player (2006)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

