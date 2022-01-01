Jinji Lake Golf Club - Forest/Wetlands Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7291 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7291 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6865 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6449 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5686 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Forest / Wetlands
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|434
|563
|363
|243
|432
|572
|376
|188
|448
|3619
|459
|615
|398
|464
|362
|164
|434
|191
|585
|3672
|7291
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|412
|547
|339
|212
|412
|548
|350
|156
|417
|3393
|439
|605
|374
|438
|341
|151
|404
|157
|563
|3472
|6865
|White M: 70.7/121
|388
|527
|314
|185
|385
|527
|327
|126
|388
|3167
|412
|580
|352
|412
|328
|138
|370
|136
|554
|3282
|6449
|Red W: 70.2/119
|365
|509
|255
|121
|294
|493
|304
|82
|366
|2789
|350
|491
|333
|388
|282
|95
|341
|109
|508
|2897
|5686
|Handicap
|1
|13
|17
|7
|5
|9
|15
|11
|3
|6
|8
|10
|2
|18
|16
|4
|12
|14
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2006
Architect Gary Player (2006)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout