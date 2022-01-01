Jinji Lake Golf Club - Wetlands/Links Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7326 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7326 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6925 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6514 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5787 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Wetlands - Links
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|459
|615
|398
|464
|362
|164
|434
|191
|585
|3672
|388
|494
|563
|168
|563
|426
|363
|197
|492
|3654
|7326
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|439
|605
|374
|438
|341
|151
|404
|157
|563
|3472
|361
|451
|548
|162
|543
|409
|344
|170
|465
|3453
|6925
|White M: 70.7/121
|412
|580
|352
|412
|328
|138
|370
|136
|554
|3282
|338
|437
|517
|140
|523
|381
|325
|131
|440
|3232
|6514
|Red W: 70.2/119
|350
|491
|333
|388
|282
|95
|341
|109
|508
|2897
|292
|335
|468
|118
|502
|350
|307
|102
|416
|2890
|5787
|Handicap
|5
|7
|9
|1
|17
|15
|3
|11
|13
|18
|4
|8
|10
|16
|6
|14
|12
|2
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2006
Architect Gary Player (2006)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
