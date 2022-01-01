Jinji Lake Golf Club - Links/Forest Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7273 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7273 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6846 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6399 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5679 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Links - Forest
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|388
|494
|563
|168
|563
|426
|363
|197
|492
|3654
|434
|563
|363
|243
|432
|572
|376
|188
|448
|3619
|7273
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|361
|451
|548
|162
|543
|409
|344
|170
|465
|3453
|412
|547
|339
|212
|412
|548
|350
|156
|417
|3393
|6846
|White M: 70.7/121
|338
|437
|517
|140
|523
|381
|325
|131
|440
|3232
|388
|527
|314
|185
|385
|527
|327
|126
|388
|3167
|6399
|Red W: 70.2/119
|292
|335
|468
|118
|502
|350
|307
|102
|416
|2890
|365
|509
|255
|121
|294
|493
|304
|82
|366
|2789
|5679
|Handicap
|18
|4
|8
|10
|16
|6
|14
|12
|2
|1
|13
|17
|7
|5
|9
|15
|11
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
|Handicap (W)
|16
|6
|12
|8
|4
|14
|10
|18
|2
|1
|7
|17
|15
|11
|5
|9
|13
|3
Course Details
Year Built 2006
Architect Gary Player (2006)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout