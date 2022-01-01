Kunshan Sun Island Golf Club - C/A Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6943 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6943 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6549 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6011 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6011 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5289 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for C - A
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|370
|437
|516
|229
|593
|316
|169
|330
|420
|3380
|415
|429
|173
|363
|599
|348
|221
|558
|457
|3563
|6943
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|352
|416
|501
|210
|563
|298
|157
|313
|391
|3201
|394
|398
|153
|340
|577
|334
|197
|525
|430
|3348
|6549
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|332
|371
|471
|168
|512
|288
|147
|290
|353
|2932
|358
|369
|128
|317
|541
|307
|189
|476
|394
|3079
|6011
|Red W: 67.1/113
|298
|330
|424
|141
|402
|257
|116
|250
|328
|2546
|334
|330
|109
|272
|480
|281
|159
|431
|347
|2743
|5289
|Handicap
|9
|1
|13
|5
|3
|11
|17
|15
|7
|10
|6
|18
|16
|2
|14
|12
|8
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Architect Nelson & Haworth (1996)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, Visa
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Conference Facilities
Available ActivitiesSwimming
