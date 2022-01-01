Home / Courses / Asia / China / Jiangsu Province

Kunshan Sun Island Golf Club - C/A Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6943 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6943 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6549 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6011 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6011 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5289 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for C - A
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 370 437 516 229 593 316 169 330 420 3380 415 429 173 363 599 348 221 558 457 3563 6943
Blue M: 73.1/123 352 416 501 210 563 298 157 313 391 3201 394 398 153 340 577 334 197 525 430 3348 6549
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 332 371 471 168 512 288 147 290 353 2932 358 369 128 317 541 307 189 476 394 3079 6011
Red W: 67.1/113 298 330 424 141 402 257 116 250 328 2546 334 330 109 272 480 281 159 431 347 2743 5289
Handicap 9 1 13 5 3 11 17 15 7 10 6 18 16 2 14 12 8 4
Par 4 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Architect Nelson & Haworth (1996)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, Visa
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Conference Facilities

Available Activities

Swimming

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kunshan Sun Island Golf Club - A/B Course
Suzhou, Jiangsu
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kunshan Sun Island Golf Club - B/C Course
Suzhou, Jiangsu
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Jinji Lake Golf Club - Forest/Wetlands Course
Suzhou, Jiangsu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Jinji Lake Golf Club - Wetlands/Links Course
Suzhou, Jiangsu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Jinji Lake Golf Club - Links/Forest Course
Suzhou, Jiangsu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
East Sea Golf & Country Club
Taicang, Jiangsu
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me