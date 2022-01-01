Home / Courses / Asia / China / Jiangsu Province

Kunshan Sun Island Golf Club - A/B Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7208 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7208 yards 74.9 131
White (W) 72 6748 yards 75.9 133
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for A - B
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 415 429 173 363 599 348 221 558 457 3563 394 554 245 317 438 456 195 591 455 3645 7208
White W: 75.9/133 394 398 153 340 577 334 197 525 403 3321 363 537 210 301 405 442 166 565 438 3427 6748
Handicap 10 6 18 16 2 14 12 8 4 13 7 11 17 9 1 15 3 5
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Architect Nelson & Haworth (1996)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, Visa
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Conference Facilities

Available Activities

Swimming

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kunshan Sun Island Golf Club - C/A Course
Suzhou, Jiangsu
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kunshan Sun Island Golf Club - B/C Course
Suzhou, Jiangsu
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Jinji Lake Golf Club - Forest/Wetlands Course
Suzhou, Jiangsu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Jinji Lake Golf Club - Wetlands/Links Course
Suzhou, Jiangsu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Jinji Lake Golf Club - Links/Forest Course
Suzhou, Jiangsu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
East Sea Golf & Country Club
Taicang, Jiangsu
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me