Kunshan Sun Island Golf Club - A/B Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7208 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7208 yards
|74.9
|131
|White (W)
|72
|6748 yards
|75.9
|133
Scorecard for A - B
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|415
|429
|173
|363
|599
|348
|221
|558
|457
|3563
|394
|554
|245
|317
|438
|456
|195
|591
|455
|3645
|7208
|White W: 75.9/133
|394
|398
|153
|340
|577
|334
|197
|525
|403
|3321
|363
|537
|210
|301
|405
|442
|166
|565
|438
|3427
|6748
|Handicap
|10
|6
|18
|16
|2
|14
|12
|8
|4
|13
|7
|11
|17
|9
|1
|15
|3
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Architect Nelson & Haworth (1996)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, Visa
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Conference Facilities
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Reviews
