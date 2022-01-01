Kunshan Sun Island Golf Club - B/C Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7025 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7025 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6628 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6123 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6123 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5422 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for B - C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|394
|554
|245
|317
|438
|456
|195
|591
|455
|3645
|370
|437
|516
|229
|593
|316
|169
|330
|420
|3380
|7025
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|363
|537
|210
|301
|405
|442
|166
|565
|438
|3427
|352
|416
|501
|210
|563
|298
|157
|313
|391
|3201
|6628
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|345
|513
|189
|295
|357
|412
|141
|525
|414
|3191
|332
|371
|471
|168
|512
|288
|147
|290
|353
|2932
|6123
|Red W: 67.1/113
|309
|472
|167
|280
|310
|362
|116
|481
|379
|2876
|298
|330
|424
|141
|402
|257
|116
|250
|328
|2546
|5422
|Handicap
|13
|7
|11
|17
|9
|1
|15
|3
|5
|10
|2
|14
|6
|4
|12
|18
|16
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Architect Nelson & Haworth (1996)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, Visa
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Conference Facilities
Available ActivitiesSwimming
