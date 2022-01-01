Home / Courses / Asia / China / Jiangsu Province

Kunshan Sun Island Golf Club - B/C Course

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7025 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7025 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6628 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6123 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6123 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5422 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for B - C
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 394 554 245 317 438 456 195 591 455 3645 370 437 516 229 593 316 169 330 420 3380 7025
Blue M: 73.1/123 363 537 210 301 405 442 166 565 438 3427 352 416 501 210 563 298 157 313 391 3201 6628
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 345 513 189 295 357 412 141 525 414 3191 332 371 471 168 512 288 147 290 353 2932 6123
Red W: 67.1/113 309 472 167 280 310 362 116 481 379 2876 298 330 424 141 402 257 116 250 328 2546 5422
Handicap 13 7 11 17 9 1 15 3 5 10 2 14 6 4 12 18 16 8
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Year Built 1996
Architect Nelson & Haworth (1996)

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, Visa
Walking Allowed Yes

Bar, Restaurant

Lounge, Conference Facilities

Swimming

