Oxmoor Valley Golf Course - The Back Yard
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 911 yards
Slope 87
Rating 26.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|911 yards
|26.5
|87
|Front (W)
|27
|810 yards
|27.6
|89
Scorecard for The Back Yard
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 26.5/87
|105
|82
|72
|132
|125
|88
|102
|92
|113
|911
|911
|Ladies W: 27.6/89
|94
|76
|59
|120
|113
|76
|90
|81
|101
|810
|810
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts No
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Discover Accepted
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Course Layout