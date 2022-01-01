Oxmoor Valley Golf Course - The Back Yard

Home / Courses / USA / Alabama / Birmingham

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 911 yards
Slope 87
Rating 26.5
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 27 911 yards 26.5 87
Front (W) 27 810 yards 27.6 89
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for The Back Yard
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 26.5/87 105 82 72 132 125 88 102 92 113 911 911
Ladies W: 27.6/89 94 76 59 120 113 76 90 81 101 810 810
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built 2022
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts No
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Discover Accepted
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Short at Oxmoor Valley GC
Short at Oxmoor Valley Golf Course
Birmingham, Alabama
Public
4.5462235294
118
Write Review
Ridge at Oxmoor Valley GC: #4
Ridge at Oxmoor Valley Golf Course
Birmingham, Alabama
Public
4.5462235294
118
Write Review
Valley at Oxmoor Valley GC: #16
Valley at Oxmoor Valley Golf Course
Birmingham, Alabama
Public
4.5462235294
118
Write Review
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge: #8
The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge
Birmingham, Alabama
Public
3.7710117647
60
Write Review
Westside GC: #9
Westside Golf
Birmingham, Alabama
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Hoover CC
Hoover Country Club
Birmingham, Alabama
Private
4.0
1
Write Review
Woodward GC: #9
Woodward Golf Club
Bessemer, Alabama
Private
3.3333
3
Write Review
Vestavia CC
Vestavia Country Club
Birmingham, Alabama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Riverchase CC: #9
Riverchase Country Club
Birmingham, Alabama
Private
4.0
2
Write Review
Vestavia CC - Par 3
Vestavia Country Club - Par 3 Course
Birmingham, Alabama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Heatherwood Hills CC
View Tee Times
Heatherwood Hills Country Club
Birmingham, Alabama
Semi-Private
3.4905117647
108
Write Review
West at CC of Birmingham
West at Country Club of Birmingham
Birmingham, Alabama
Private
5.0
2
Write Review
Golf Packages
Ross Bridge Golf Club
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail – Best of Birmingham Package
FROM $237 (USD)
BIRMINGHAM, AL | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa and 3 rounds of golf at Ross Bridge Golf Club and Oxmoor Valley Golf Club - Ridge & Valley Courses.
Saddlebrook Course - Hole #18
Saddlebrook Preferred Golfer Experience Package
FROM $217 (USD)
TAMPA, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Saddlebrook Resort and 3 rounds of golf at Saddlebrook Resort - Palmer or Saddlebrook Courses. Includes Preferred Golfer experience.
Saddlebrook Palmer Course
Saddlebrook Value Golfer Experience Package
FROM $167 (USD)
TAMPA, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Saddlebrook Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Saddlebrook Resort - Palmer or Saddlebrook Courses. Includes Value Golfer experience.
Silver Lakes Golf Club
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail – Gadsden Golf Around Package
FROM $197 (USD)
GADSDEN, AL | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at the Hampton Inn - Gadsden and 3 rounds of golf at Silver Lakes Golf Club - Championship & Short Courses.
Capitol Hill Golf Club
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail - Capitol Hill Stay & Play Package
FROM $217 (USD)
MONTGOMERY, AL | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at the Montgomery Marriott Prattville Hotel at Capitol Hill and 3 rounds of golf at Capitol Hill Golf Club - Senator, Legislator, & Judge Courses.
Featured Content
oxmoor-valley-the-back-yard-short-course-construction.jpg
Articles
A new par-3 course signals a philosophical shift on Alabama's RTJ Golf Trail
