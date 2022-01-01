Big Easy Ranch - The Covey
About
Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Par 72
Length 7448 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7448 yards
|Blue
|72
|6965 yards
|White
|72
|6645 yards
|Green
|72
|6068 yards
|Red
|72
|5417 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Fairways Zeon Zoysia
Greens TifEagle
Golf Season Year round
Architect Chet Williams (2021)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "The Golf Academy at Big Easy Ranch"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Available ActivitiesFishing, Hunting, Billiards
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Eagle Lake, Texas
Public/Municipal
0.0
0
Golf Packages
FROM $297 (USD)
SAN ANTONIO, TX | Come play where the pros play! Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at TPC San Antonio (The Canyons & The Oaks Courses), site of the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open.
FROM $217 (USD)
AUSTIN, TX | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Horseshoe Bay Resort and 3 rounds of golf on Horseshoe Bay's Apple Rock, Ram Rock, & Slick Rock Courses.
FROM $197 (USD)
SAN ANTONIO, TX | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at La Cantera Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at La Cantera Resort - Resort Course.
FROM $197 (USD)
EL DORADO, AR | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at The Haywood El Dorado, Tapestry Collection by Hilton and 2 rounds of golf at Mystic Creek Golf Club.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout