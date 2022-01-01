Home / Courses / USA / Texas / Columbus

Big Easy Ranch - The Covey

About

Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Par 72
Length 7448 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7448 yards
Blue 72 6965 yards
White 72 6645 yards
Green 72 6068 yards
Red 72 5417 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Fairways Zeon Zoysia
Greens TifEagle
Golf Season Year round
Architect Chet Williams (2021)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "The Golf Academy at Big Easy Ranch"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Available Activities

Fishing, Hunting, Billiards

